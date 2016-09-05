Mega tech fair IFA dives into virtual reality

AFP, BERLIN

Always wanted to know what it would be like to watch a TV talkshow in the studio? Or zoom in on a particular player in a Bundesliga game rather than see a wideshot of the field?

The technology is there for such “live” 3D television experiences from the comfort of your home, according to the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute, one of many exhibitors at Berlin’s mega consumer electronics show IFA touting the latest in virtual (VR) and augmented-reality (AR) technology.

From VR headsets and 360-degree cameras to AR glasses, tech giants like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Qualcomm Inc and Acer Inc are offering visitors a glimpse of reality-altering experiences.

Don a pair of VR glasses at Fraunhofer’s stand and you are plunged straight into a TV talkshow. Turn your head to the left to see the crew filming the presenter, while on the right, there are spectators sitting next to you and beyond, the producer with her clipboard. Look up and you see the studio lights.

With its OmniCam-360, the institute has filmed live events that can be replayed in 3D mode by a viewer wearing VR goggles.

“You can feel the roar of the crowd in the stadium, or see what the television crew is doing, it’s the live experience,” Fraunhofer spokesman Andre Groeger said.

Goldman Sachs earlier this year predicted that the VR and AR markets would reach US$80 billion by 2025.

The difference between the two is that while VR blocks the user’s view of the real world through special glasses, AR blends real life with virtual reality.

At German optical giant Zeiss’ stand, senior product manager Franz Troppenhagen showed off the company’s new VR headset to curious visitors.

“Since 2016, the market has really started to grow, because people are now seeing the benefits of using VR,” he told reporters.

One key factor is the increasing popularity of 360-degree cameras, which are allowing people to take 3D “panorama pictures while on vacation,” he said, adding that the images can be easily shared with friends.

A few halls down, a man was waving his arms around, trying to catch avatars on a screen — giving a glimpse of what a living room could look like once AR invades.

Marek Maciejewski, product development director at Chinese TV maker TCL, said the AR game was just one example of how screens would be used in the future.

“In the next five to eight years, you will look at the screen, which will be on your wall, and you won’t be able to tell if it is reality or the screen,” he said.

If VR is seeing a boom this year, AR is only in its nascent stages of development, even if Pokemon Go has given a foretaste of the potential of the market.

The AR gaming app has been a runaway hit, sending millions of people across the world into the streets to catch in-game monsters.

While many VR headsets can also be used with AR apps, industry experts say that as the sectors mature, manufacturers will develop distinct gadgets for each area.

“In the medium term, the development of these two trends may converge, but even for these mixed-reality glasses, specific applications will be developed for new goggle types perfectly,” said Klaus Boehm of consultancy Deloitte, adding that new offerings such as Microsoft’s HoloLens can offer VR on top of AR.

And that spells more opportunities for the industry.

“AR is a market with a very high potential, but the technology is not there yet and apps are missing, but this is something that will come,” Troppenhagen said.