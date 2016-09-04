Agencies

SMARTPHONES

Samsung to replace devices

Samsung Electronics Co’s Taiwan branch on Friday said Taiwanese consumers can have their Galaxy Note 7 smartphones replaced unconditionally starting in the middle of this month, after the South Korean company announced a global recall of its latest series of smartphones due to a battery problem. Samsung Taiwan said it will announce where people can have their phones replaced at a later date. The company said that replacements will be limited to officially distributed devices in Taiwan and that people must provide the complete package and proof of purchase to receive new devices. Those who do not have receipts must show their IDs, it added. The replacement process is expected to run through Dec. 31, it said.

UNITED STATES

Trade gap narrows

A pickup in exports, especially autos, electronics and soybeans, helped narrow the trade gap in July, the Department of Commerce reported on Friday. The trade deficit for the month fell to US$39.5 billion, compared with US$44.7 billion in June and US$39.9 billion a year ago. Total exports in July rose by US$3.4 billion to US$186.3 billion, and imports fell by US$1.8 billion to US$225.8 billion. That took the deficit for the first seven months of this year to US$289 billion.

CANADA

Vancouver home sales fall

Vancouver home sales fell 26 percent last month from a year earlier and prices slid as the government’s moves to cool the market by taxing foreign buyers crimped demand. Sales also dropped from July, down 23 percent to 2,489 transactions, according to a statement from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. The average price of a detached property declined 17 percent on the month, and 0.6 percent on the year, to C$1.47 million (US$1.13 million) last month, the lowest price since September last year.

GREECE

TV licenses auctioned off

The nation on Friday raised 246 million euros (US$274 million) by auctioning four private TV licenses in a marathon bid dominated by shipowners, including the boss of the country’s top football club. “For the first time in the history of the land ... rules are applied in the use of broadcasting frequencies,” government spokeswoman Olga Gerovassili said. State minister Nikos Pappas said the nearly three-day auction will set a milestone “in attracting funds to maximize each price in favor of the Greek taxpayer.” The four 10-year licenses were won by three shipowners and a constructor, the government said.

TECHNOLOGY

HPE to sell division

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) is looking to sell its software division, perhaps for as much as US$10 billion, according to media reports on Friday that cited sources close to the matter. The move would include HPE shedding the operations of Autonomy Corp, a British software firm bought five years ago in a US$11 billion deal that has since been branded a business blunder. The Wall Street Journal reported that HPE was seeking from US$8 billion to US$10 billion for its software operations. The Financial Times said a number of private equity funds are interested in the HPE unit.