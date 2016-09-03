Agencies

CHINA

Uber-Didi tie-up probed

The Ministry of Commerce said anti-monopoly regulators are reviewing the proposed merger of ride-hailing service Uber Technology Ltd’s Chinese operations with its biggest local competitor. Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang (沈丹陽) yesterday said investigators would look at whether the proposed tie-up with Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行) protects “fair competition” and consumer rights. Uber, headquartered in San Francisco, and Didi on Aug. 1 announced they would combine their China operations, ending a bruising battle in which both sides had spent heavily to attract riders.

MACROECONOMICS

IMF revises global forecast

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said the institution would likely downgrade its global growth forecast for this year again as economic prospects are dimmed by weak demand, flagging trade and investment and growing inequality. Lagarde said that G20 leaders need to do far more to spur demand, bolster the case for trade and globalization and fight inequality. In addition, while some major threats to the global economy have yet to materialize, such as a recession sparked by Britain’s vote to leave the EU or a collapse in Chinese growth, she described the overall outlook as “slightly declining growth, fragile, weak and certainly not fueled by trade.”

MANUFACTURING

UK output rises sharply

British manufacturing staged one of its sharpest rebounds on record last month as factories recovered from the initial shock of June’s vote to leave the EU, helped by a boost to exports from the pounds post-Brexit slump. The markit/CIPS purchasing managers’ index — a closely watched gauge of factory activity — jumped to a 10-month high of 53.3 after tumbling to a three-year low in July after the referendum, which was revised up to 48.3 from 48.2. The five-point monthly surge was the joint-largest in the manufacturing survey’s near 25-year history.

MACROECONOMICS

US production disappoints

US productivity fell in the April-to-June quarter by a larger amount than first estimated, while labor costs accelerated sharply. Productivity declined at an annual rate of 0.6 percent, even worse than the 0.5 percent drop initially reported, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday. It marked the third consecutive quarter that productivity has fallen. Labor costs rose at an annual rate of 4.3 percent, the biggest rise since a 5.7 percent increase in the fourth quarter of last year. Labor costs had fallen at a 0.3 percent rate in the first quarter.

AUTOMAKERS

Car, truck sales fall in US

US sales of new cars and trucks fell last month, ending the US summer on a low note for the auto industry and making it less likely that this year’s auto sales will match the record set last year. General Motors Co’s sales dropped 5 percent year-on-year while Ford Motor Co’s sales were down 8 percent annually. Toyota Motor Corp’s sales were down 5 percent, Honda Motor Co’s fell 4 percent and Nissan Motor Co’s dropped 6.5 percent. Volkswagen AG’s sales dropped 9 percent, Hyundai Motor Co’s sales were flat, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV bucked the trend with a 3 percent increase in sales. Overall industry sales dropped 4 percent to 1.5 million vehicles, according to Autodata Corp.