Compal looks to cut losses on TV business in Europe

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) yesterday said it plans to sell its TV businesses in Europe, including a manufacturing plant in Poland and its license to sell Toshiba Corp TVs on the continent, to Vestel Ticaret AS of Turkey, in a bid to achieve better cost performance and operational flexibility.

The company declined to disclose the details of the transaction, saying that the deal is subject to the limitations of applicable laws and a non-disclosure agreement with other parties.

Compal made the remarks after the company inked a trilateral agreement with Toshiba and Vestel over the deal, which is expected to be completed next quarter at the earliest.

The company would book a “small” disposal gain for the transaction next quarter, a Compal investor relations official said, without elaborating.

The Taiwanese contract manufacturer took over Toshiba’s TV business in Europe in June last year.

“Part of the reason [behind the deal] was Compal’s TV shipments in Europe have continued to drop in the past year due to the changing environment of the European market,” the official said by telephone.

Compal shipped 2.3 million TVs last year and the European market accounted for less than 10 percent of that, the official said.

As shipments are continuing to shrink and the costs of assembly, marketing and getting products on shelves are on the rise, it is difficult for the company to maintain profitability for its TV business in Europe, the official said.

Compal does not plan to withdraw from the European market, the official said, adding that the company plans to supply TVs produced in its Chinese plants to new European partners.

“We would ship TVs from China to Europe for final assembly there,” she said.

Commenting on the company’s TV business outlook, the official said Compal remains optimistic about the North American and Asian markets.

Compal, which acquired Toshiba’s TV brand license in North America in January last year, operates a plant in Mexico.

The official said the demand-supply situation in the North American market is “smooth” and “healthy,” and Compal is in talks with Toshiba to design new TVs with “smarter” and Internet-connected functions for that market.

Compal is upbeat about demand in Asia and emerging markets in the next few years, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she said.

Its TV business contributed about 2 percent of Compal’s total revenues of NT$172.93 billion (US$5.45 billion) last quarter, Compal data showed.