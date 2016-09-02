Agencies

JAPAN

Capital expenditure slips

The nation’s capital expenditure data for the second quarter was slightly weaker than expected while company profits slumped as businesses held tight on spending amid a strong yen and sluggish demand at home and abroad. Capital expenditure rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier, while spending excluding software increased 3.1 percent over the same period, the latest government data showed. Company profits slid 10 percent during the second quarter, the biggest drop since 2011, while sales declined 3.5 percent in the quarter, data showed. Economists said a pickup in investment, along with an upcoming ￥28 trillion (US$272 billion) stimulus package, could provide a boost to domestic demand.

AGRICULTURE

US moves to block merger

The US Department of Justice on Wednesday said it was suing to prevent farm equipment maker Deere & Co from acquiring Precision Planting LLC, a subsidiary of the biotech giant Monsanto Co. Combining the two Illinois companies, which together control 86 percent of the market for high-speed precision planting systems, would leave US farmers exposed to higher costs without price competition, the department said. Deere, the world’s largest maker of agricultural machinery, agreed to buy the Monsanto unit in November last year for US$190 million, according to the complaint.

BEVERAGE

Pernod reports profit

Pernod Ricard SA, the world’s second-largest distiller, reported full-year profit that met analysts’ estimates on improvement in Spain and the US and forecast earnings growth this fiscal year. Profit from recurring operations rose to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.5 billion) in the 12 months through June, the Paris-based company said yesterday in a statement. The increase was 2 percent on an organic basis. Pernod forecast growth of 2 percent to 4 percent this year. “In a contrasted environment, we expect to continue improving our business performance year-on-year,” chief executive officer Alexandre Ricard said in the statement.

AUTOMAKERS

Massive recall announced

Japanese automaker Mazda yesterday said it is recalling more than 2 million vehicles globally over a defect in their tailgates. The recall covers about 400,000 vehicles sold in Japan and 1.8 million units exported overseas, according to a Mazda spokeswoman. It affects six models, including the popular CX-3 and CX-5 sports utility vehicles. No accidents or injuries have been reported over the issue — paint was improperly applied to the tailgate which could lead to corrosion.

BANKING

RBC to settle US claims

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) agreed to pay US$2.5 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegations that its valuation of an ambulance provider in 2011 was too low, making a Warburg Pincus takeover offer look more attractive. The bank’s RBC Capital Markets unit presented the board of Rural/Metro Corp a fairness opinion that contained “materially false” representations of the company’s value and were not “consensus projections” from Wall Street analysts as the lender claimed, according to an SEC statement on Wednesday. Toronto-based RBC, which did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings, received a US$500,000 fee for its recommendation on the buyout.