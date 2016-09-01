Twitter starts sharing ad money with video makers

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Twitter Inc on Tuesday began offering video creators a cut of ad revenue in a move that could help it better compete with YouTube and Facebook for content viewers seek.

A Twitter Amplify Publisher Program that was launched with select media and publishers, such as Buzzfeed and Time, is now open to individual video makers in the US, product manager Guy Snir said in a blog post.

“We’re announcing product upgrades that will make publishing and monetizing on Twitter as effortless as sending a Tweet,” Snir said.

“Creators can now upload, manage and publish media more efficiently and effectively than ever before,” he said.

Video creators approved to join the program will be able to have ads shown by simply “checking a box” prior to tweeting, and get a share of revenue generated from audiences they attract.

Twitter did not reveal how the ad-money was divided, but US media reports said creators could get a 70 percent cut along the same lines as media partners.

Twitter has been seeking to expand its reach with live video and an array of partnerships in sports and the political field, but the moves appear to have had little impact.

Twitter streamed video from the Republican and Democratic conventions, and has added live video content around NBA basketball games.

Earlier this year, Twitter struck a deal with the National Football League to stream Thursday night American football games, and also streamed content from the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Twitter has never posted a profit since its keenly anticipated stock market debut in 2013, but has been ramping up its advertising efforts to bring in revenue.

Last month, the company reported that its losses narrowed to US$107 million in the second quarter from US$136 million a year earlier.

Significantly for investors, the number of monthly active users edged up to 313 million, rising 3 percent from a year ago and only slightly more than the 310 million in the past quarter.