Bloomberg

DENMARK

Growth forecasts cut

The government yesterday cut its growth forecasts for this year and next as Scandinavia’s smallest economy struggles to cope with international headwinds exacerbated by Britain’s decision to leave the EU. GDP will expand 0.9 percent this year, compared with a May forecast for 1.1 percent, according to government documents. GDP next year will grow 1.5 percent, versus the 1.7 percent predicted just three months ago. “Overall, the growth outlook for the international economy has been downgraded slightly following the prospect of slightly slower growth in Europe in 2017 due to Brexit,” the government said in the outlook. To deal with the economic slowdown, the minority government of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen is planning to cut taxes across income brackets, according to a posting on his Facebook page released late on Monday.

AIRLINES

China Southern’s profits fall

China Southern Airlines Co (中國南方航空) said its profits were dented by the yuan’s depreciation while two of China’s largest private carriers reported an increase in earnings amid a surge in travel. China Southern, Asia’s biggest by passengers, also said late on Monday that it would consider breaking away from a decade-old policy of not hedging for fuel to revive earnings as nimbler and private low-fare carriers raise competition in China, where three-government owned airlines have dominated the market. A weaker yuan following the surprise devaluation in August last year cost the Guangzhou-based carrier 1.5 billion yuan (US$225 million) in currency losses, a tenfold surge. Hainan Airlines Co (海南航空) and Spring Airlines Co (春秋航空) — China’s largest budget airline — both reported an increase in profit.

TRANSPORTATION

Uber, rival halt UAE services

Ride-hailing companies grounded their services in Abu Dhabi after reports police arrested drivers and impounded cars. Uber Technologies Inc and its Middle East competitor, Careem Networks, suspended services in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for a fourth day. Police arrested 50 drivers working for limousine companies and impounded 70 cars, Abu Dhabi-based The National reported late on Sunday. Mohamed al-Qamzi, general manager of TransAD, the city’s taxi regulator, said the companies had on occasion contravened regulations by offering trips at a lower price than licensed limousines, the newspaper reported. Uber and Careem described the suspension as temporary, without providing a reason for the halt. Uber said none of its drivers were arrested.

AVIATION

AirAsia to sell leasing unit

AirAsia Bhd expects to sell its aircraft-leasing unit as early as December as the largest customer for Airbus Group SE’s single-aisle jets aims to net as much as US$1 billion from the transaction and pare debt. Proceeds from the sale may be used to reduce debt or pay a dividend, chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said yesterday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Yvonne Man. AirAsia’s board approved the sale process for all or a substantial part of the unit, Asia Aviation Capital Ltd, the carrier said in a filing on Monday. “Depending on who’s the buyer, and there seems to be tremendous interest, we’ll likely divest all or maybe keep a minority interest for a period and sell out,” Fernandes said. The company named RHB Investment Bank Bhd, Credit Suisse Group AG and BNP Paribas SA as advisers for the transaction.