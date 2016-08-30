AIDC committed to indigenous military jets

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業) yesterday said it is fully committed to the government’s bid to build a fleet of indigenously developed air force trainer jets and downplayed concerns about a memorandum of understanding (MOU) it inked with an Italian company.

AIDC, the nation’s largest civilian and military aircraft manufacturer, said the terms of the MOU signed in 2014 with Italy’s Alenia Aermacchi, a subsidiary of the Italian aerospace firm Leonardo-Finmeccanica, are no long applicable.

The Italian company developed the M-346 two-engine transonic trainer aircraft, which would compete against a locally developed option along with the T-50 trainer aircraft developed by Korea Aerospace Industries and Lockheed Martin in the US.

“We have stipulated that the terms of the arrangement would be canceled when the government finalizes its decision to develop indigenous trainer jets,” AIDC chairman Anson Liao (廖榮鑫) said in a statement.

The company’s board of directors last month ratified a resolution to align its operating goals with the government’s goal of boosting domestic development, Liao said.

Liao also rejected suggestions that AIDC has set itself up to profit no matter the decision on the trainer jet fleet upgrade, which is expected to provide a revenue stream of about NT$200 billion (US$6.3 billion) in procurement and maintenance over two decades.

Taiwan’s aerospace sector would benefit little if the contract is awarded to a foreign designer, even if the aircraft are manufactured by local companies, industry experts have said.

AIDC reported its net income in the first half of the year rose 22.7 percent annually to NT$1.07 billion. Earnings per share were NT$1.17, it said.

Sales in the first seven months of the year rose 8 percent annually to NT$16.05 billion, meeting expectations, the company said.

In related news, Leonardo-Finmeccanica on Friday rejected local media reports that it slashed its asking price for a fleet of 66 M-346 trainer jets from NT$69.1 billion to about NT$50.4 billion.

No price reduction has been proposed, the company said, adding that its M-346 offering is fully in line with the air force’s requirements in terms of technical and operational specifications, as well as production schedule.