EVA ranks third among ‘best-loved airlines’: Skytrax

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

EVA Airways Corp (EVA, 長榮航空) was ranked the world’s third-best-loved airline in a review of 420 airlines conducted by air travel Web site Skytrax.

Garuda Indonesia came in first and South Korea’s Asiana Airlines Inc placed second, according to the review.

Skytrax said in a statement that the most-loved airlines are chosen based on reviews of flight services, including seat comfort, onboard services, inflight entertainment, onboard Wi-Fi, airport services, value for money, food and beverages.

China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), which has been embroiled in a labor dispute with its flight attendants, was ranked No. 29.

Rounding out the top 10, in descending order, were Aegean Airlines SA, Korean Air Lines Co, Bangkok Airways PCL, Singapore Airlines Ltd, AirAsia X Bhd, All Nippon Airways Co (ANA) and Royal Brunei Airlines Sdn Bhd.

Aegean is a Greek carrier, while all the others are Asian.

Last month, the US-based Travel+Leisure Magazine rated EVA Airways as one of the world’s best international airlines, ranking it in eighth place.