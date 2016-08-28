Hit by climate change, coffee growers get a taste for cocoa

By Nelson Renteria / Thomson Reuters Foundation, SAN SALVADOR

Farmer Abelardo Ayala took a tough decision on his estate in San Juan Tepezontes, a traditional coffee-producing region of El Salvador: to swap his coffee trees for cocoa as a warming climate hit his crop.

Ayala said his plantation — situated between 600m and 1,000m above sea level in the south-central department of La Paz — had been ideal for growing coffee. However, with rising temperatures, production became difficult.

In the past four years, recurring drought, a plague of coffee borer beetles and other problems linked to climate shifts put his coffee plantation on the ropes.

The farmer tried sowing varieties resistant to a widespread fungus called roya (coffee rust), which affects the leaves and harms bean production, but that failed to protect his harvest.

In low-lying areas, many producers have abandoned their crops, or sold their land to urban developers.

However, Ayala started to study the benefits of cocoa, including its low cost of production, good price on international markets and environmental value, such as protecting water basins and wildlife.

“People here are starting to cultivate cocoa in zones where before there was coffee,” the farmer told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “Drought and climate change are making it impossible to work with coffee, so we produce cocoa now.”

Mexico and Central America, which together produce one-fifth of the world’s Arabica coffee beans, have been hit hard by roya and the volatility of coffee prices in the last few years.

“The situation has led many producers to change from coffee to cocoa. It is happening step by step,” Nicaraguan farmer Luis Moreno said, referring to growers in Jinotega department, one of the nation’s principal coffee regions.

“Where they have coffee, they get a harvest and then take out [the plant] — so now they are left only with cocoa cultivation,” he said.

Moreno is technical coordinator for the People’s Community Action Association, which has been giving cocoa plants and technical help to small producers since 2014. He says the program has been a success so far.

The farmers find it cheaper to grow cocoa because it needs fewer workers and about 40 percent less investment in inputs than coffee, while international prices are buoyant.

“It is more profitable,” Moreno said.

According to VECO, a Belgium-based non-governmental organization that works with small-scale farmers in developing countries, Central America has about 25,000 cocoa producers, spread across Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador, growing cocoa on about 12,700 hectares.

VECO estimates cocoa production will expand to about 25,500 hectares in 2019.

“Many studies prove that coffee production will move higher up because of global warming,” VECO regional director Karen Janssens said. “For this reason, cocoa could be an alternative for producers whose estates are in lower zones.”

When the Spanish arrived in Mesoamerica in the early 1500s, they observed that indigenous people used cocoa seeds like currency.

Cocoa is a species native to the region and was cultivated by the Aztec, Mayan and Pipil people until the 19th century when coffee was introduced from Africa, largely replacing cocoa.

Salvadoran National Indigenous Coordinating Council member Nestor Perez said indigenous communities began re-introducing cocoa trees on their lands in 2014.