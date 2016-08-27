Agencies

GERMANY

Consumer sentiment flat

There was little sign of Brexit uncertainty in a monthly survey of German consumers released yesterday, with the public’s mood almost unchanged this month compared with last month. Market research company GfK’s headline consumer sentiment index fell slightly to 10 points this month, compared with 10.1 points last month. The score was slightly higher than expected by analysts surveyed by Factset, who had forecast a larger fall to 9.9 points. Sentiment “developed positively overall, and apparently digested the Brexit shock well,” the pollsters wrote in a statement.

JAPAN

Consumer prices dip 0.5%

Japanese inflation continued to disappoint last month, data released yesterday showed, with consumer prices dropping for a fifth straight month in the latest blow to Tokyo’s faltering war on deflation. The 0.5 percent decline last month was worse than the 0.4 percent average fall expected by economists. The weak inflation figures will heap more pressure on Japan’s central bank for another round of stimulus. The Bank of Japan holds its next meeting late next month. ‘

SPAIN

GDP edges up 0.8%

The Spanish economy expanded 0.8 percent sequentially in the second quarter — slightly higher than the 0.7 percent estimate it had announced last month. The 0.8 percent growth in the second quarter was the same as that of the first quarter. Compared with the same period last year, the economy rose 3.2 percent from April to June — a slower rate than the first quarter, when the economy grew 3.4 percent year-on-year, the Ine said.

AIRLINES

Air NZ posts record profit

New Zealand’s national airline yesterday posted a record profit thanks to surging tourism and lower fuel costs, but said it expected increased competition from rival international carriers in the year ahead. Air New Zealand announced an after-tax profit of NZ$463 million (US$339 million) for the year ending June, an increase of 42 percent over the previous year. Revenue rose 6.2 percent over the previous year to NZ$5.2 billion. A record 3.3 million people visited New Zealand in the year ending last month, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

CONGLOMERATES

Citic first-half profit fell 46%

Citic Ltd (中國中信), China’s biggest conglomerate, reported that net income for the six months through June 30 dropped 46 percent to HK$20.2 billion (US$2.6 billion) from HK$37.7 billion a year earlier, according to a filing to Hong Kong’s stock exchange yesterday. In a letter to shareholders, Citic said that Chinese banks’ profitability and capital would likely be eroded “in the near term.”

BANKING

Suspended banks seek truce

Nine Nigerian lenders banned this week from foreign-exchange trading for failing to remit some oil money into a government account are holding talks with the central bank to seek a truce, operators said on Thursday. The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday suspended nine banks for withholding US$2.12 billion belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp and the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas contrary to a government regulation. A top executive at one of the affected banks said the ban might trigger “a run on the banks,” as concerned customers withdraw their deposits.