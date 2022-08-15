Police detain gunman in Canberra airport shooting

NO MOTIVE: A clean-cut, middle-aged man began shooting into the air near a check-in counter, a witness said, forcing some flights to be canceled after he was detained

AFP, SYDNEY





A gunman fired about five shots inside Canberra’s main airport yesterday, sending passengers fleeing, but not injuring anyone, before he was detained by Australian police.

The airport was evacuated and locked down, leading to a suspension of flights.

Images posted on social media showed a police officer restraining a man on the ground inside the terminal as an emergency alarm sounded in the capital’s main airport.

Police speak with a witness after a gunman opened fire at Canberra Airport yesterday. Photo: AFP

“A male has entered Canberra Airport in the departures area. He has sat in one of the areas adjacent to the glass windows,” detective acting superintendent Dave Craft told reporters outside the airport building.

“After approximately five minutes, this male has removed a firearm from his possession and let off approximately five rounds,” he added.

Craft said the crime scene indicated that the man had fired shots at the glass inside the terminal.

No shots were directed at people, he said.

Several apparent bullet impacts were visible on the glass front of the airport, as shown on Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) television.

A woman identified only as Helen was quoted in the Guardian that she saw a man “shooting into the air” not far from the check-in counter, describing him as being middle-aged and “clean cut.”

Police said the man was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. He was being detained at a police station in the city.

After examining the airport’s closed-circuit television images, police said they believed the man had acted alone, adding that no motive was known.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been briefed on the shooting.

“I am advised a man has been detained and there is no ongoing threat present,” he said in a statement.

ABC journalist Lily Thomson reported that she heard the shots before people started to scream. She saw a fearful woman looking after a baby.

“We all ran and I stayed with that grandma and her baby and hid behind an information desk,” Thomson reported on ABC. “We stayed there for a couple of minutes until security told us to evacuate out to the car park... Everyone was hiding behind chairs and people were running.”

Canberra airport said that some flights yesterday had to be canceled.