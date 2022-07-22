Australia yesterday reported one of its highest daily death tolls from COVID-19 while hospital admissions hovered near record levels as authorities struggle to get ahead of Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.
The BA.4/5 variants are good at evading immune protection from vaccination or prior infection, and have been driving a surge of new infections globally.
Australia is reporting the highest daily numbers since the first Omicron wave earlier this year, with 89 deaths from the disease yesterday and 90 on Wednesday.
Just over 55,600 new cases were recorded yesterday, the highest since May 18.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that state leaders and federal health officials have not recommended making masks mandatory in indoor venues, despite calls by some doctors to do so.
Albanese has resisted pressure from some health experts to impose mask mandates.
“It’s no good having a mandate unless it’s enforced,” Albanese told ABC Radio.
Health officials also had to take into account the effects of tough restrictions on mental health, he said.
The latest Omicron wave is pushing the number of people with COVID-19 in Australian hospitals close to the peak in January.
About 5,350 patients are in hospitals and several states have record admissions.
Authorities have urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people get booster shots urgently.
About 71 percent of the eligible population have received booster shots, while about 95 percent of people above 16 have had two doses.
Since the pandemic began, Australia has reported about 9 million COVID-19 cases and 10,968 deaths.
