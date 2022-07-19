Scorching heat to resume baking China this week

Searing summer heat waves are expected to return this week across large parts of China, lasting through late next month, despite brief interludes of seasonal rain, the China Meteorological Administration said on Sunday.

Temperatures from 39°C to 42°C are expected in the southern region after Wednesday, including the provinces of Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian, the national weather forecaster said.

Despite some weekend respite for provinces such as Hebei, Hunan, Hubei, Guizhou and Jiangxi, maximum temperatures elsewhere were expected to hover over 37°C.

The sweltering heat was forecast to last until Aug. 25 nationwide for an “extended period” of 40 days, up from the usual 30, the forecaster said on its Web site.

The so-called “sanfu,” or “three periods of laying low” during China’s summer refers to three annual 10-day stretches between July and August when temperatures and humidity peak.

However, this year, the second phase is expected to run for 20 days from Tuesday next week to Aug. 14, it said.

China has broiled in average temperatures of about 35°C for the past two weeks, bringing buckled roads and more hospital visits because of heat stroke, sparking discussion on social media.

Heat waves have gripped several nations as raging forest fires sweep parts of Europe.

Temperatures on the US west and southeast coasts have regularly hit 40°C to 45°C for several days.

Yesterday, the Hong Kong observatory again warned of very hot weather in the territory.

Chinese forecasters said the number of cities with high temperatures has gradually increased over the past 30 years.

Many experts blame persistent high temperatures on global climate change.