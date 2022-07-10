A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities and characters in the Sex and the City TV series was arrested in her hometown of Cali, Colombia, and faces extradition to the US on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags, Colombian prosecutors said on Friday.
Nancy Gonzalez faces charges in the Southern District of Florida that could lead to up to 25 years in prison and a US$500,000 fine.
While the sale of some crocodile skins is legal, it requires a certificate, which can be costly and hard to obtain.
Investigators in the US and Colombia said that Gonzalez smuggled hundreds of handbags by paying passengers to carry them in their personal luggage on flights to the US and instructed them to say that the items were gifts for their relatives if they were asked by customs agents.
The handbags can sell for up to US$10,000 in designer stores in the US and Europe.
In 2019, two investigators working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service told The Associated Press that as many as 12 people carrying four handbags each boarded a single flight to the US with round-trip tickets paid for by Gonzalez.
The investigators asked for their identities to remain anonymous to not jeopardize their probe.
Gonzalez started out by making belts and transitioned to handbags in the late 1990s following a trip to New York, when she was encouraged by a designer store executive to build up a collection.
Actress Salma Hayek and singers Britney Spears and Victoria Beckham reportedly bought her carefully crafted handbags, although it is not clear if any of those were among the bags allegedly brought in illegally.
Her work also was included in a 2008 exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
In a 2019 interview, Gonzalez told the Miami Herald that she felt “an enormous responsibility and commitment” to improve her products every time she saw a picture or a video of a celebrity using one of her handbags.
An e-mail sent to Gonzalez’s Web site seeking comment was not immediately returned.
