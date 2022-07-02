Thousands of indigenous protesters on Thursday evening left the Ecuadoran capital after their leaders and the government signed a deal that would cut fuel prices and end their cost-of-living demonstrations that largely paralyzed the country for 18 straight days.
The agreement, mediated by the Catholic Church and signed in Quito, provides for a US$0.05 per gallon reduction in the price of diesel and gasoline on top of a US$0.10 cut already conceded by the government.
“Very likely we are tired ... so it’s time to go home,” protest leader Leonidas Iza told a crowd of about 4,000 demonstrators after announcing an end to the protests earlier in the day.
Photo: AFP
The protesters funneled out of the city peacefully in buses and trucks, many of them waving Ecuadoran and indigenous multi-color Wiphala flags.
Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso, for his part, wrote on Twitter that the parties had achieved “the supreme value to which we all aspire: peace in our country.”
Later, in a radio and television broadcast, he said it was “time to heal wounds, to overcome the division between Ecuadorians and unite in a single objective: to rebuild Ecuador.”
Fast-rising fuel prices were the catalyst for the protests called by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (CONAIE) and marked by burning roadblocks and sometimes violent clashes with the security forces.
Five civilians and a soldier have died since the protests started on June 13, hundreds were injured on both sides, and about 150 people have been arrested.
Signed by CONAIE leader Iza and Ecuadoran Minister of Government Francisco Jimenez, the agreement foresees further negotiations between the two sides, an end to the disruptive roadblocks erected countrywide, and the lifting of a state of emergency in four of Ecuador’s 24 provinces.
The deal would also provide for a review of government decrees on oil exploitation and mining in Indigenous lands.
An estimated 14,000 Ecuadorans — most of them in Quito — took part in the mass show of discontent against deepening hardship in an economy dealt a serious blow by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s agreement provides for “the cessation of the mobilizations and the gradual return [of the demonstrators] to the territories” where they came from to join the protest.
In a statement, the UN office in Ecuador welcomed the protests’ end, and indicated that guarantees of peace were essential in “addressing polarization and exclusion, and in moving towards reconciliation.”
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations
Yogesh Zanzamera lays out his bed on the floor of the factory where he works and lives, one of about 2 million Indians polishing diamonds in an industry being hit hard by the war in Ukraine. With the air reeking from the only toilet for 35to 40 people, conditions at workshops such as this in Gujarat state leave workers at risk of lung disease, deteriorating vision and other illnesses. However, Zanzamera and others like him have other more immediate worries: the faraway war in Europe and the resulting sanctions on Russia, India’s biggest supplier of “rough” gemstones and a long-standing strategic ally. “There