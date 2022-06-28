At least 21 teenagers died over the weekend after a night out at a township tavern in South Africa, officials said on Sunday.
Although the cause of the deaths is still unclear, local officials and politicians said they feared that this might have been a case of underage drinking that went tragically wrong.
The Eastern Cape Government said eight girls and 13 boys had died at the tavern, in a residential area called Scenery Park.
Photo: AFP
Seventeen were found dead at the scene, while the rest died in hospital.
Empty bottles of alcohol, wigs and even a pastel purple “Happy Birthday” sash were found strewn on the dusty street outside the two-story Enyobeni Tavern, said Unathi Binqose, a government safety official who arrived at the scene at dawn.
Many of the victims are thought to have been students celebrating the end of their high-school exams on Saturday night, officials said.
There were no visible wounds on the bodies, but autopsies would determine if the deaths could be linked to poisoning, they added.
Among the senior government officials who rushed to the southern city was South African Minister of Police Bheki Cele.
He broke down in tears after emerging from a morgue where the bodies were being stored.
“It’s a terrible scene,” he told reporters. “They are pretty young. When you are told they are 13 years, 14 years and you go there and see them, it breaks [you].”
Drinking is permitted for those aged 18 or older.
However, in township taverns, which are often situated next to family homes, safety regulations and drinking age laws are not always enforced.
“We have a child that was there, who passed away on the scene,” the parents of a 17-year-old girl said.
“This child, we were not thinking was going to die this way. This was a humble child, respectful,” mother Ntombizonke Mgangala said, standing next to her husband outside the morgue.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is attending the G7 summit in Germany, sent his condolences.
He voiced concern “about the reported circumstances under which such young people were gathered at a venue which, on the face of it, should be off-limits to persons under the age of 18.”
Authorities are mulling whether to revise liquor licensing rules.
South Africa is among the countries in Africa where the most alcohol is consumed.
Eastern Cape Prime Minister Oscar Mabuyane condemned the “unlimited consumption of liquor.”
“You can’t just trade in the middle of society like this and think that young people are not going to experiment,” he said outside the township tavern.
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
FLOODING: Meteorological data showed that average rainfall in Guangdong, Fujian and Guangxi provinces in the past month reached 621mm, the highest since 1961 The heaviest rainfall in decades has triggered floods and landslides in southern China, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people, state media reported. The downpours have dangerously swelled waterways in the low-lying Pearl River basin in the past few days, threatening manufacturing, shipping and logistics operations at a time when supply chains are already stressed because of China’s COVID-19 restrictions. The average rainfall in Guangdong, Fujian and Guangxi provinces between early last month and the middle of this month reached 621mm, the highest since 1961, data from the Chinese National Meteorological Center showed. State media photographs showed people huddled on camp