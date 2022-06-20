Tajikistan’s mountainous Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast (GBAO) is home to a rickety highway that is among the world’s great road adventures.
However, the region famed for its lunar landscapes and verdant valleys has a darker side. In the past few weeks, Tajikistan’s authoritarian government has cracked down hard on the restive region, which borders China and Afghanistan, and which tried to break away from Dushanbe in 1992.
At least 17 people were killed and more than 200 arrested during what the authorities call “an anti-terror operation,” with a communications blackout limiting information coming out of the region.
However, critics say that the real aim of the crackdown is to crush local leaders, who in the past have resisted Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon’s rule.
State information bulletins have trumpeted the operation as a success.
The state information service Khovar on Friday said that “12 leaders of organized criminal groups” had been detained during the operation and 16 people “neutralized” after resisting arrest.
“The activities of organized terrorist groups on the territory of Badakhshan have been completely stopped,” the service reported.
Authorities last month said that one member of the security services was killed during fighting.
Raids in the region followed anti-government protests last month and triggered a joint statement of “deep concern” from France, Germany, the UK and the US.
The Internet blackout has been criticized by rights groups, while private media outlet Asia-Plus said it ceased reporting on the situation “under threat of closure” by authorities.
Hemmed in by the towering Pamir Mountains and further isolated by poor transport infrastructure, Gorno-Badakhshan accounts for about half of Tajikistan’s territory, but only 2 percent of the nation’s 9.5 million population. Its peoples mostly speak languages distinct from the official Tajik spoken elsewhere in the former Soviet republic and follow Ismaili Shia Islam, rather than the nationally prevalent Sunni Islam.
Yet it is the isolated region’s penchant for political opposition, stretching back to a civil war in the 1990s, that rankles with the regime in the capital, activists say.
“They want to impose the same order on us that they have imposed elsewhere in Tajikistan. The order of one corrupt family,” said Alim Sherzamonov, an opposition leader who fled to Europe, referring to Rakhmon and his powerful family members.
Sherzamonov, deputy chairman of the diaspora-led National Alliance of Tajikistan, is one of several activists the government has accused of fomenting protests that set the stage for the operation.
The pro-autonomy demonstrations followed tensions between locals and centrally appointed officials, accused of carrying out campaigns of persecution.
Dozens of citizens of Pamiri descent living in Tajikistan have since been arrested “on ethnic grounds,” Sherzamonov said.
He denied having any role in the protests and said that his brother, who is not politically active, had been detained in the sweeps.
“This operation really started over a decade ago. They have reached their aim,” Sherzamonov said. “Many people are losing the will to keep fighting for their freedom.”
The violence is the worst in the region since 2012, when dozens died during clashes between government forces and fighters loyal to local informal leaders.
China — Tajikistan’s top foreign investor and largest creditor — has reportedly set up a base in the strategic region.
Beijing has not officially acknowledged the facility’s existence, but Tajikistan last year said that China was helping it build a separate base where Tajik special forces would be stationed.
The men named in Tajik state media reports of the latest deaths and arrests are recognized as informal leaders in Gorno-Badakhshan, which sits along the heroin trail that heads north from Afghanistan across the Panj River.
Some of them fought against troops loyal to Rakhmon during the civil war and were later handed government security posts as part of a peace deal that Tajikistan’s ally Russia helped broker.
However, none of the men held state positions at the time the new operation began, an indication that the government grew tired of power-sharing, observers say.
One particularly popular local leader, Mamadbokir Mamadbokirov, was killed “as a result of internal clashes of criminal groups,” police said last month, contradicting opposition reports that said Mamadbokirov was slain by government forces.
Zafar Abdullayev, a Tajik journalist who lives in the US, last month said in a YouTube broadcast that authorities’ simultaneous descriptions of the men as gangsters, terrorists and narcotics kingpins “do not withstand scrutiny.”
“They throw in all these different terms to say: They are bad guys,” Abdullayev said.
John Heathershaw, a professor of international relations at the University of Exeter said Tajikistan’s “authoritarian approach to conflict management” has done little to solve tensions in the troubled region.
“[The regime] systematically takes out rivals that challenge its domination over the economy, political space and public discourse,” Heathershaw said.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute
DELIBERATE TARGETING? Critics of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen say he has over many years gotten rid of members of the opposition, who oppose his rule A Cambodian court yesterday handed down prison sentences to about 60 opposition figures, including prominent lawyer Theary Seng, for conspiring to commit treason. The mass trial was condemned by the US and rights groups as being politically motivated. Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate, was among more than 100 people affiliated with the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) charged with treason and incitement. The Phnom Penh municipal court sentenced Theary Seng to six years in prison and ordered her arrest, her lawyer told reporters. “This is not acceptable and I will meet her in prison to discuss appealing,” the lawyer,