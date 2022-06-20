China announces new HK chief executive’s Cabinet

Bloomberg and Reuters, HONG KONG

China yesterday unveiled a list of officials in the new administration of Hong Kong chief executive-elect John Lee (李家超), who is set to be sworn in on Friday next week, when the territory marks the 25th anniversary of its handover from the UK.

Lists from the official Xinhua news agency and the Hong Kong government showed that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) would retain his post, while Paul Lam (林定國) would replace Teresa Cheng (鄭若驊) as Hong Kong secretary for justice and Eric Chan (陳國基) would become Hong Kong chief secretary.

Hong Kong chief executive-elect John Lee, front center, poses for a photograph with his newly announced Cabinet at the Hong Kong government headquarters yesterday. Photo: AFP

Some Hong Kong media have said that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is expected to attend Lee’s swearing-in ceremony, but it was not confirmed whether any senior mainland leaders would attend.

The 67-year-old Paul Chan has served as financial secretary since 2017, overseeing a deep recession triggered by protests against the government in 2019 and a strict “zero COVID-19” policy in the following years.

“The next five years is a critical time for Hong Kong to move from stability to prosperity,” Lee told a news briefing.

‘RESULT-ORIENTED’

The new administration would be results-oriented, he said.

Hong Kong’s economy is facing multiple challenges, as quarantine requirements have since early 2020 largely isolated the once-vibrant territory amid a plunge in Chinese markets.

Hong Kong’s economy contracted 4 percent in the first quarter, one of its worst performances in the past 30 years.