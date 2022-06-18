With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise.
However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise.
What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan.
Photo: AFP
“When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute no-no, and that’s what I believed too,” Takahashi said. “But being a huge reggae fan, I had a chance to smoke it when I traveled to places where it’s legal.”
The 33-year-old dancer later became interested in CBD, which is legal in Japan if extracted from the plant’s seeds or fully grown stems, but not other parts like the leaves.
It is sold in vape pens, drinks and sweets at specialist cafes, health stores and even a shop in Tokyo’s main airport.
When Takahashi encouraged her mother, who was struggling with depression, to try CBD, it made a big difference, she said.
“That’s when I became convinced of the power of cannabis,” she added.
Japan’s CBD industry in 2019 had an estimated value of US$59 million, up from US$3 million in 2015, Tokyo-based research firm Visiongraph said.
The Japanese government is discussing approving medicines derived from marijuana, which are used in many countries to treat conditions such as severe epilepsy.
However, despite budding interest in the plant’s health benefits, the country is not getting softer on illegal use, with cannabis arrests hitting records each year.
It is a curious contrast that has led Norihiko Hayashi, who sells products containing cannabinoids in sleek black and silver packaging, to advise discretion.
“It’s legal, but we ask customers to enjoy it at home. Don’t smoke it outside on the street,” the 37-year-old said.
Hayashi thinks Japan could eventually legalize marijuana for medical purposes.
But recreational?
“Never. Not in more than 100 years. Maybe I’ll already be dead,” he said.
A growing number of countries from Canada to South Africa, and most recently Thailand, are taking a more relaxed approach to weed.
However, drug use remains taboo in Japan, where celebrities caught using narcotics of any description are shunned by their fans and employers.
Only about 1.4 percent of Japanese say they have tried marijuana, compared with more than 40 percent in France and about half in the US.
Even so, cannabis-related arrests have been rising for nearly a decade to a record 5,482 last year, with most offenders in their teens or 20s.
“The Internet is awash with false information saying cannabis isn’t harmful or addictive,” Japanese Ministry of Health official Masashi Yamane said.
The ministry warns that intoxicating substances — such as tetrahydrocannabinol, which is found in cannabis — could compromise learning ability and muscle control, as well as potentially increase the risk of mental illness.
To tackle the issue, authorities are looking into closing a loophole originally meant to stop farmers from being arrested for inhaling psychoactive smoke when growing hemp for items such as rope.
It means consumption of marijuana is technically legal in Japan, although possession is punishable by up to five years in jail.
This rises to seven years and a possible fine of up to ￥2 million (US$14,835) if it is to sell for profit, with stricter sentences for growing or smuggling.
Japan’s Cannabis Control Act was introduced in 1948, during the post-World War II US occupation.
Washington “saw marijuana as a problem and a threat, even though consumption was really limited and very much stigmatized,” said Miriam Kingsberg Kadia, a history professor at the University of Colorado who studies narcotics in Japan.
“These draconian drug laws against a drug that wasn’t really a problem remained on the books,” she said.
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said
Vintage kimonos, often regarded as family heirlooms and passed down through generations, are piling up in Japan’s secondhand markets as the garments fall out of fashion and the country’s population shrinks. The long, loose attire is traditionally wrapped around the body in a series of precise folds, lifts and adjustments in a dressing process that can take 25 minutes or longer. Designers are repurposing high-quality fabric from cast-off kimonos to make contemporary outfits more suited to today’s sensibilities and fashion. The transformation is as much an art as science. “People used to wear kimonos every day, and now they don’t because it’s uncomfortable’’