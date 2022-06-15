European ‘star survey’ reveals celestial treasure

AP, BERLIN





The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a trove of data on nearly 2 billion stars in the Milky Way, collected by its Gaia mission in an effort to create the most accurate and complete map of Earth’s galaxy.

Astronomers hope to use the data to better understand how stars are born and die, and how the Milky Way evolved over billions of years.

The new data — including new information such as the age, mass, temperature and chemical composition of stars — can be used, for example, to determine which stars were born in another galaxy and then migrated to the Milky Way.

A handout provided by the European Space Agency on Monday gives an artistic impression of the Milky Way. A yellow-green overlay shows a sampling of young stars from Gaia’s data release 3, while the “You are here” sign indicates the location of the Sun. Photo: AFP / European Space Agency

“This is an incredible gold mine for astronomy,” said Antonella Vallenari, who helped lead a consortium of 450 scientists and engineers that spent years turning the measurements collected by the probe into usable data.

Gaia also detected more than 100,000 so-called “starquakes,” which the ESA likened to large tsunamis that ripple across stars.

These allow scientists to deduce the density, interior rotation and temperature inside stars, astrophysicist Conny Aerts said.

Although it has only collected information on about one percent of the Milky Way’s stars, the mission is providing the basis for about 1,600 scientific publications per year.

Project scientist Timo Prusti said the sheer number of stars observed makes it more likely that scientists will make very rare discoveries.

“You have to observe a lot of objects in order to get the needle in the haystack,” he said.

ESA director-general Josef Aschbacher said that having more data allows astronomers to understand some of the forces at play in the galaxy, such as the way the Earth’s solar system is being thrown about inside the Milky Way.

“It is enabling things that would never be possible without this large number of data,” he said.

The Gaia data being released also include information on 800,000 binaries — stars that move in tandem with each other — as well as several new exoplanets, hundreds of thousands of asteroids in the solar system and millions of objects beyond the Earth’s galaxy.