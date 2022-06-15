‘How to murder your husband’ writer imprisoned for life over spouse killing

AFP, LOS ANGELES





A US writer who penned a tract titled How to Murder Your Husband was on Monday sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting her spouse.

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, would be eligible to apply for parole in 25 years, a judge in Oregon told her.

Crampton Brophy’s murder trial heard how the author had used a gun barrel bought on eBay to kill her husband in the hope of collecting hundreds of thousands of US dollars in life insurance.

Murder suspect Nancy Crampton Brophy is shown in an undated booking photograph taken by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon. Photo: AFP / Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

The weapon — which she claimed was acquired as research for a new novel — has never been found.

Chef Daniel Brophy was in June 2018 found shot twice in a classroom at the now-defunct culinary institute where he worked.

CCTV footage showed his wife driving in the area at the time.

The author — whose “Wrong Never Felt So Right” series of novels include The Wrong Husband and The Wrong Lover — claimed she had no memory of being there.

Crampton Brophy denied the murder, insisting that years of financial struggle were behind the couple.

“Where is the motivation? I would ask you,” Crampton Brophy said as she sparred with the prosecutor during her trial. “An editor would laugh and say: ‘I think you need to work harder on this story, you have a big hole in it.’”