Nine people this year have died of monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), while Nigeria has recorded its first death of the year from the disease, the countries’ health authorities said, even as at least 20 countries continue to grapple with sudden outbreaks not seen in years.
Aime Alongo, head of the Sankuru Health Division in the DR Congo, on Monday said that 465 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the nation, making it one of the worst-hit in west and central Africa, where the disease is endemic.
The persistence of the disease in the DR Congo is due to the consumption of dead monkeys and rodents, Alongo said.
Photo Reuters
“The residents enter the forest and pick up the corpses of monkeys, bats and rodents, which are the reservoirs of monkeypox,” Alongo added, urging those with monkeypox symptoms to visit a health center to isolate themselves.
Nigeria recorded its first death from monkeypox this year in a patient with underlying medical conditions, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
The center said that this year, it has confirmed 21 out of 66 suspected cases of the disease, which is also endemic in Nigeria.
“The death was reported in a 40-year-old patient who had underlying comorbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications,” the center said.
Nigeria has not had an outbreak of monkeypox since September 2017, but it continues to report sporadic cases.
At least 247 cases have been confirmed in 22 of its 36 states since 2017, with a 3.6 percent fatality rate, the center added.
A spike in monkeypox cases reported in Europe and the US has generated concern among those countries — many of them had not recorded a single case of the disease in years.
More than 250 monkeypox cases have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks, the WHO said, adding that the disease has not previously triggered widespread outbreaks beyond Africa.
One of the new cases in the UK was a man days after his arrival from Nigeria on May 4. Nigeria has recorded six confirmed cases of the disease since the British citizen left the country.
Ifedayo Adetifa, head of the center, told reporters there was no indication that the British citizen contracted the disease in Nigeria, and that the country remains prepared to respond to an outbreak.
“The biggest challenge that you have with a disease such as monkeypox is that it is uncommon and the perceived risk by the population about how dangerous this condition is has been very low. That is why ... we have conducted awareness training and advocacy training to increase the level of awareness of healthcare workers,” Adetifa said.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix