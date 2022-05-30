Brutal class satire wins Palme d’Or at the Cannes

AFP, CANNES, France





A viciously sharp satire about class conflict, with an already-infamous vomiting and pooping scene, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the second time Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has won the prize.

Triangle of Sadness puts Ostlund among a select group of two-time winners of the top prize at Cannes. He first scooped the Palme in 2017 for The Square.

Now firmly established as cinema’s king of cringe, Ostlund, 48, takes a scalpel to bourgeois niceties. This time he turned his gaze on fashion models and the ultra-rich, who find their status suddenly undermined when disaster strikes a cruise ship.

From left, Song Kang-ho, best actor award winner for his role in the film Broker, director Ruben Ostlund, Palme d’Or award winner for the film Triangle of Sadness, and Vincent Lindon, jury president of the Cannes Film Festival, talk on stage in Cannes, France, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

An extended sequence of projectile vomiting and violent diarrhoea on the ship quickly became the talk of the festival after its premiere last week, leaving viewers either howling with laughter or turning green.

Accepting the award, Ostlund said he wanted audiences to be entertained, but also “to ask themselves questions, to go out after the screening and have something to talk about.”

The most moving part of the ceremony was the best actress award that went to Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi, forced to flee her country 16 years ago following a smear campaign over her love life.

Park Chan-wook poses on stage after winning the best director prize for the film Decision to Leave at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

She played a journalist in Holy Spider, tracking a man who murders prostitutes in the holy city of Mashhad.

“I have come a long way to be on this stage tonight,” said Ebrahimi, who now lives in Paris. “It was not an easy story.”

“This film is about women, it’s about their bodies, it’s a movie full of faces, hair, hands, feet, breasts, sex — everything that is impossible to show in Iran,” she added.

It was a strong night for Asian cinema with best director going to South Korea’s Park Chan-wook for Decision to Leave, about a detective falling for his murder suspect.

The best actor award went to Song Kang-ho — world-famous as the father in the Oscar-winning Parasite — for his performance in the touching adoption drama Broker by Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The runner-up Grand Prix was split between 32-year-old Belgian Lukas Dhont and French veteran Claire Denis.

Dhont’s Close is a tender portrait of two boys facing bullying as they grapple with their budding sexuality, while Denis won for Stars at Noon, a love story set against political tensions in Central America.

The third-place Jury Prize was shared by The Eight Mountains, about a lifelong friendship in the Italian Alps and the festival’s most radical entry, EO, a movie told entirely from the point of view of a donkey, from 84-year-old Polish legend Jerzy Skolimowski.