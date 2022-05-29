Japanese Red Army founder leaves jail

‘AN UGLY END’: Fusako Shigenobu, whose group was involved in armed attacks worldwide in support of Palestinians, said she would continue to reflect on her past

AFP, TOKYO





Fusako Shigenobu, the 76-year-old female founder of the once-feared Japanese Red Army, yesterday walked free from prison after completing a 20-year sentence for a 1974 embassy siege.

Shigenobu was one of the world’s most notorious women in the 1970s and 1980s, when her radical leftist group carried out armed attacks worldwide in support of the Palestinian cause.

Shigenobu left the prison in Tokyo in a black car with her daughter, while several supporters held a banner saying “We love Fusako.”

Japanese Red Army founder Fusako Shigenobu, center, flanked by her daughter May Shigenobu, right, and her lawyer, talks to journalists in Akishima, Japan, yeterday. Photo: AFP

“I apologize for the inconvenience my arrest has caused to so many people,” Shigenobu told reporters after her release.

“It’s half a century ago ... but we caused damage to innocent people who were strangers to us by prioritizing our battle, such as by hostage-taking,” she said.

She is believed to have masterminded the 1972 machine gun and grenade attack on Tel Aviv’s Lod Airport, which left 26 people dead and about 80 injured.

The former soy-sauce company worker turned militant was arrested in Japan in 2000 and sentenced to two decades behind bars six years later for her part in a siege of the French embassy in the Netherlands.

She had lived as a fugitive in the Middle East for about 30 years before resurfacing in Japan.

Shigenobu’s daughter May, born in 1973 to a father from the militant Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), hailed her mother’s release on social media.

Shigenobu maintained her innocence over the siege, in which three Red Army militants stormed into the French embassy, taking the ambassador and 10 other staff hostage for 100 hours.

Two police officers were shot and seriously wounded. France ended the standoff by freeing a jailed Red Army guerrilla, who flew off with the hostage-takers in a plane to Syria.

Shigenobu did not take part in the attack personally, but the court said she coordinated the operation with the PFLP.

Born into poverty in post-war Tokyo, Shigenobu was the daughter of a World War II major who became a grocer after Japan’s defeat.

Her odyssey into Middle Eastern extremism began by accident when she passed a sit-in protest at a Tokyo university when she was 20. Japan was in the midst of campus tumult in the 1960s and 1970s to protest the Vietnam War and the Japanese government’s plans to let the US military remain stationed in the country.

Shigenobu quickly became involved in the leftist movement and decided to leave Japan at the age of 25.

She announced the Red Army’s disbanding from prison in April 2001. In 2008, she was diagnosed with colon and intestinal cancer, undergoing several operations.

Shigenobu yesterday said that she would first focus on her treatment, adding that he would not be able to “contribute to the society” given her frail condition.

“I want to continue to reflect [on my past] and live more and more with curiosity,” she said.

In a letter to a Japan Times reporter in 2017 she said the group had failed in its aims.

“Our hopes were not fulfilled and it came to an ugly end,” she wrote.