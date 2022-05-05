North Korea’s office and factory workers have been dispatched to farming areas around the country to join a fight against drought, state media reported yesterday, amid concerns over prolonged food shortages.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had called for measures to improve a tense food situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoons, despite slight improvements early last year.
Drought and floods have long posed a seasonal threat to North Korea, which lacks irrigation systems and other infrastructure, while any serious natural hazards could cripple its reclusive economy.
Government officials, and company and factory workers joined hands with farmers nationwide in distributing pumping equipment and developing water resources in drought-prone regions, the North’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.
It did not specify any damages so far, but said that the efforts are aimed at countering an ongoing dry spell and bracing for an upcoming drought.
“Systematic, aggressive efforts are under way to raise public awareness and mobilize all available capabilities to prevent crop damages from drought in advance,” the paper said.
North Korea’s weather authorities on Tuesday forecast prolonged dry weather across the country until early next week, the official Korean Central News Agency news agency reported.
The weather agency last week said that the average temperature for April was 2.3°C higher than usual, with just 44 percent of its average rainfall nationwide.
In Anju and Kaechon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, people created ponds, added fertilizer and growth enhancer to crops, and sent tractors, trucks and cultivators to carry water to farms, the Rodong Sinmun said.
Another dispatch said that young labor units have recently built waterways in the eastern port city of Hamhung as part of efforts to modernize and expand irrigation facilities.
The World Food Program estimated that even before the pandemic hit, 11 million, or more than 40 percent of the population, were undernourished and required humanitarian assistance.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
SHANGHAI OUTRAGE: An online video of a Chinese orchestra playing ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ went viral with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked China’s capital, Beijing, yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. Shanghai’s outbreak, which began in March, has been China’s worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The outbreak in China’s most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government’s “zero COVID” approach. Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally transmitted