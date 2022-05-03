JAPAN
Boat company raided
Coast guard officials yesterday searched the office of a tour boat operator as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park on April 23. The Kazu 1 sightseeing boat started the tour on the northeastern side of Hokkaido, despite forecast rough seas. It made a distress call that afternoon saying that it was sinking. Footage aired by the Japan Broadcasting Corp showed uniformed officials entering the tour boat operator’s office and the house of the sunken boat’s captain.
INDONESIA
Children die of hepatitis
Three pediatric patients last month died from acute hepatitis, the Ministry of Health said, boosting the global death toll from the liver ailment affecting children from the US to Asia to at least four. The children, hospitalized in Jakarta, had symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, heavy diarrhea, fever, jaundice, seizures and loss of consciousness, the ministry said yesterday, urging parents to immediately bring children who exhibit these symptoms to the hospital. The ministry said it would run a full panel of tests to determine the cause of the disease.
PHILIPPINES
Marcos Jr maintains lead
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr retained his lead in the presidential race, while his closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, remained a distant second, the latest survey by pollster PulseAsia Research Inc found. The son of late president Ferdinand Marcos was favored by 56 percent of respondents last month, unchanged from the previous month. Robredo got 23 percent of the support, down from 24 percent previously, while boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao edged out Manila Mayor Isko Moreno to take third place with 7 percent. The survey of 2,400 adults nationwide was conducted from April 16 to 21. The election is to take place on Monday next week.
IRAQ
Rockets hit oil refinery
Six rockets on Sunday landed in the country’s northern autonomous Kurdistan region, Kurdish counterterrorism forces said, with “minor damage” reported at a key oil refinery, a separate security source said. “Six rockets fell near the Zab River in the Khabat District,” Kurdish counterterrorism forces said, adding that the attack caused no damage. However, two sources speaking on condition of anonymity said that two rockets hit part of the Kawergosk refinery northwest of the Kurdish capital of Arbil, causing “minor material damage.” A fire broke out at the site, but was “quickly contained,” one source said.
IRAQ
Family pleads for Briton
A British man arrested at Baghdad International Airport in late March in possession of pottery fragments alleged to be historical artefacts is being detained pending trial, his family said on Sunday. Jim Fitton, a 66-year-old retired geologist, could face the death penalty if convicted, his family said in a petition on the Change.org online platform, calling for his release. “He has been imprisoned for allegedly attempting to smuggle historical artefacts out of Iraq,” the petition said. Airport customs officers found fragments that Fitton had picked up at an archeological site, his family said. The tour guides had told him that the “shards of pottery and stones” had no economic or historical value, said Sam Tasker, Fitton’s son-in-law.
DENMARK
Boy aged four crashes car
A four-year-old boy on Saturday took his mother’s car for a drive before crashing into two parked vehicles, police said on Sunday. Police in the central city of Utrecht were alerted when residents spotted the boy walking in the street dressed only in pajamas and bare feet. As they arrived, officers received a second report of a three-vehicle accident nearby. While the suspected driver was missing, the car was registered to the boy’s mother, they said. Police said they telephoned the mom “and when she spoke to her son, he made noises resembling a car and used gestures showing turning a steering wheel... We then realized that the child may have been the driver.”
UKRAINE
‘Ghost of Kyiv’ is a myth
On social media, the “Ghost of Kyiv” was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, but on Saturday, authorities said that the legendary pilot was a myth. “The Ghost of Kyiv is a superhero legend whose character was created by Ukrainians,” the air force wrote on Facebook. The statement came after multiple media reports wrongly identifying air force Major Stepan Tarabalka, a real pilot who died in combat on March 13, as the man behind the moniker. “The #GhostOfKyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who are successfully defending #Kyiv and the region,” Ukraine’s air force wrote on Twitter.
HUNGARY
Russia sanctions face veto
The government would veto any European proposal that leads to the restriction of energy imports from Russia, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said on Sunday. “We’ve made it clear that we’ll never support” extending EU sanctions against Russia to the field of energy, Gulyas told HirTV. “Since such decisions require unanimity, it makes no sense for the [European] Commission to propose sanctions affecting natural gas and crude oil that would restrict Hungarian procurements,” he added.
CHILE
Three shot on May Day
Three people were wounded by gunfire and two arrested on Sunday in clashes at May Day demonstrations, police said. The shooting occurred during a march called by a union in the capital, Santiago, as some protesters erected barricades and entered commercial premises. “There were clashes between street vendors who unfortunately used firearms and injured three people, two of them women and a third man was also injured by a ballistic impact,” said Enrique Monras, chief of police for the metropolitan area. Police confirmed two foreigners were arrested on suspicion of firing the shots.
MEXICO
Free solar panels proposed
The country’s biggest opposition party on Sunday proposed installing solar panels for free onto residential housing, staking out its renewable energy credentials as it seeks to challenge the ruling party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Marko Cortes, leader of the center-right National Action Party, said the plan was to have the Federal Electricity Commission and the government put panels for free on all homes, “starting with the poorest.” “People wouldn’t pay anything, or would pay a lot less for their electricity bill,” Cortes said in a video on Twitter, urging the government to adopt the plan.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress