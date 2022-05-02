Father Georgy Edelshtein is keen to debate with those who disagree with his opposition to Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.
“I’d like to see one or two of my opponents sitting right here,” the 89-year-old said, pointing to an empty armchair in his living room full of gilded icons.
The white-bearded priest in a black cassock is one of the few Russian Orthodox priests to have spoken out against Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.
Photo: AFP
In a quavering voice, but without hesitation, he said: “I’m afraid I am a bad priest. I’ve never been against all wars, but I’ve always been against any land-grabbing, aggressive war.”
Ukraine “is an independent state and let them build their state as they see necessary,” he said in his house in the hamlet of Novo-Bely Kamen on the banks of the River Volga in the Kostroma region, a six-hour drive from Moscow.
Since Russia launched its military action on Feb. 24, only a handful of priests from the Russian Orthodox Church led by Moscow Patriarch Kirill — which counts about 150 million believers across the world — have spoken out openly against the Kremlin’s military campaign.
Photo: AFP
Kirill has given a series of increasingly bellicose sermons, calling for Russians to “rally around” the authorities to help conquer “enemies” he accuses of trying to destroy historic unity between Russia and Ukraine.
Since he started heading the church in 2009, Kirill has sought closer ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, backing conservative values over Western liberalism.
The Russian Orthodox Church was severely restricted and under KGB control in the USSR.
Even after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union it has never encouraged criticism of the authorities, but some priests are nevertheless speaking out.
On Feb. 25, a day after the military operation began, Edelshtein signed a letter written by a priest friend, Father Ioann Burdin, that was posted on the Web site of Burdin’s parish church in the village of Karabanovo in the Kostroma region.
“The blood of Ukrainian residents will remain on the hands not only of the rulers of Russia and soldiers carrying out this order. Their blood is on the hands of each of us who approve this war or simply remain silent,” said the post, which was later deleted.
Metropolitan Ferapont of Kostroma, a highly placed monk, condemned the letter, saying that only two priests out of 160 in the region opposed the operation, but their protests did not stop there.
On March 6, Burdin preached about the human cost of the ongoing fighting.
The very same day he was summoned for questioning by investigators.
On March 10, he was ordered to pay a fine of 35,000 rubles (US$490.54 euros) for “discrediting” the armed forces, punishable by up to three years in prison for a repeat offense.
Four people testified against him in court.
“During the sermon, Father Burdin ... told us that he was going to pray for Ukraine,” a female parishioner said, according to court documents seen by Agence France-Presse.
Burdin, 50, continues to condemn the military action.
“For me, the commandment ‘Thou shalt not kill’ is unconditional,” he said at his house close to Kostroma.
He said few priests oppose the conflict because many are susceptible to “propaganda,” combined with the fear of sanctions and prosecution.
Burdin, who teams his black cassock with a baseball cap and has a Telegram channel, said police have photographed his house and car.
Edelshtein said that Burdin is “braver than me, I am retired.”
He did not face any state sanction for signing Burdin’s letter and had already largely retired from the church, while still allowed to hold services.
Edelshtein had a Jewish father while his mother was a Polish Catholic. He converted to Orthodoxy in 1955, hoping to escape the Soviet system.
Yet church leaders were “lackeys of the Communist regime,” he said, and “satanist” Joseph Stalin revived the current Moscow Patriarchy.
However, the two priests do not present themselves as dissidents, and in the name of church unity said that they are not calling for believers to disobey the Patriarch.
“If a person commits a personal sin, he himself rebels [against God], not the whole church with him,” Burdin said.
His recent setbacks have hit him hard, nonetheless. In early April he withdrew from active service and is thinking about whether to stay in the church.
The son of a priest, he was ordained in 2015 after a career in journalism.
“If I’m within the church, but censoring myself as I speak, if I’m silent about a sin being a sin and about bloodshed being unacceptable, then I will just gradually, without noticing, stop being a pastor,” he said.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress
VAGUE PLEDGE: As proof continues to appear online of how life in Shanghai has become unbearable, officials said they would soon ease restrictions in areas with no cases Millions in Beijing’s largest district yesterday took their second COVID-19 tests this week as the Chinese capital tried to keep an outbreak of dozens from spiraling into a crisis that could force it into a Shanghai-type lockdown. Evidence the month-long isolation has become unbearable for many of the 25 million people in Shanghai is emerging almost on a daily basis on the country’s heavily censored Internet. A widely circulated video that has since been taken down showed a foreigner trying to break through some metal barriers onto a street, before being pulled back and dragged to the ground by four people in