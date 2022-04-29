The fossils of three ichthyosaurs — giant marine reptiles that patrolled primordial oceans — have been discovered high up in the Swiss Alps, and include the largest ever tooth found for the species, a study said yesterday.
With elongated bodies and small heads, the prehistoric leviathans weighed up to 80 tonnes and grew to 20m, making them among the largest animals to have ever lived.
They first appeared 250 million years ago in the early Triassic, and a smaller, dolphin-like subtype survived until 90 million years ago, but the gigantic ichthyosaurs, which comprised most of the species, died out 200 million years ago.
Photo: AFP /Laurent Garbay, University of Bonn / EurekAlert
Unlike dinosaurs, ichthyosaurs barely left a trace of fossil remains, and “why that is remains a great mystery to this day,” said Martin Sander of the University of Bonn, lead author of the paper in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
The specimens in question, dated to 205 million years ago in the study, were unearthed between 1976 and 1990 during geological surveys, but were only recently analyzed in detail.
Fun fact: They were discovered at an altitude of 2,800m. During their lifetimes the three swam in waters around the supercontinent Pangea — but due to plate tectonics and the folding of the Alps, the fossils kept rising.
Photo: AFP / Rosi Roth, University of Zurich / EurekAlert
Ichthyosaurs were previously thought to have only inhabited the deep ocean, but the rocks from which the new fossils derive are believed to have been at the bottom of a shallow coastal area. It could be that some of the giants followed schools of fish there.
There are two sets of skeletal remains. One consists of ten rib fragments and a vertebra, suggesting an animal about 20m long, which is more or less equivalent to the largest ichthyosaur to have been found, in Canada.
The second animal measured 15m, according to an estimate from the seven vertebrae found.
“From our point of view, however, the tooth is particularly exciting,” Sander said. “Because this is huge by ichthyosaur standards: Its root was 60mm in diameter — the largest specimen still in a complete skull to date was 20mm and came from an ichthyosaur that was nearly 18m long.”
While this could indicate a beast of epic proportions, it is more likely to have come from an ichthyosaur with particularly gigantic teeth, rather than a particularly gigantic ichthyosaur.
Research holds that extreme gigantism is incompatible with a predatory lifestyle requiring teeth.
That is why the largest known animal to have ever lived — the blue whale at 30m long and 150 tonnes — lacks teeth. Blue whales are filter feeders, while the much smaller sperm whales, at 20m long and 50 tonnes, are hunters, and use more of their energy to fuel their muscles.
“Marine predators therefore probably can’t get much bigger than a sperm whale,” Sander said, although more fossils would need to be found to know for certain.
“Maybe there are more remains of the giant sea creatures hidden beneath the glaciers,” he said.
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress