In western Ukraine, Tetiana Kasian stopped on the pavement to take in a wall of flowers that had gone up overnight in memory of those killed since Russia’s invasion.
Scanning the bright burst of artificial petals, the 32-year-old found the smiling faces of men, women and children, including some people she knew.
“It’s devastating,” she said. “I never thought that it would happen in Ukraine in the 21st century.”
Photo: AFP
Kasian explained that she was originally from the southern port city of Mariupol, now almost entirely under Russian control.
“I don’t know if I will see my parents” again, she said quietly.
The war has killed thousands of people since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, including at least 2,224 civilians, according to the UN.
The laminated photographs displayed in central Lviv represent just a tiny fraction of them.
Among them is 11-year-old gymnast Kateryna Diachenko grinning in a leotard, before she was killed at home in Mariupol by a Russian missile.
There is army paramedic Valentina Pushich, who lost her life trying to help evacuate civilians near the capital, and Indian student Naveen Gyanagoudar, who died in the eastern city of Kharkiv on his way to buy food.
After mass on Orthodox Easter Sunday, dozens paused in front of the memorial.
A pink scarf tied around her hair, an elderly lady carefully examined several pictures and each name below.
Leo Soto, an American born in Venezuela, traveled all the way from Florida to put up the floral tribute.
“It’s a wall of hope,” the 27-year-old hospitality school student said.
Soto said that he had made his first memorial in Miami after a building collapsed there last year, killing 98 people including a high-school classmate.
People responded well, and he now wanted to provide what little comfort he could to Ukrainians.
In his latest wall of flowers in Lviv, he chose artificial flowers — all donated in Poland — so people would not have to replace them and it would be more permanent.
The response has been overwhelming, he said.
As he and bystanders attached the stems with plastic ties on Saturday, a soldier in uniform approached him to ask if he could add a picture of his late brother.
Soto saw a funeral procession pass by, a mother in floods of tears behind the coffin draped in the national flag.
“It’s every day, it’s reality,” he said.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the