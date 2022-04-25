Ten dead, 16 missing in Japanese boat accident

DANGEROUS CONDITIONS: The boat left on a sightseeing cruise in icy waters along the Shiretoko Peninsula, despite a local tour boat operator telling them not to go

AFP, TOKYO





At least 10 people were yesterday confirmed dead after a sightseeing boat sank in frigid waters off Japan’s northeast, the coast guard said, with the search continuing for 16 others still missing.

“We have confirmed the deaths of all 10 people” who have so far been retrieved, a spokesman for the coast guard said.

In a statement, the coast guard added that those found so far had been identified as seven men and three women.

A Japan Coast Guard ship yesterday searches for missing people after a tour boat sank in the Sea of Okhotsk off Japan’s Shiretoko Peninsula. Photo: Kyodo / via Reuters

The Kazu I sightseeing boat sent a distress signal on Saturday afternoon after it began taking on water off the remote northeastern tip of Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture.

A search-and-rescue operation began immediately, but hopes soon began to fade for the 26 people on board, including two children and two crew members, because of the cold temperatures in the region.

The boat had set out on Saturday morning on a sightseeing cruise of the sort that is popular in the Shiretoko Peninsula, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site for its pristine natural environment and diverse wildlife.

The tour went ahead despite high winds and waves that reportedly prompted even some local fishing boats to return to shore to avoid the worsening conditions.

“It was clear that the conditions at sea would worsen, so I told them not to go, but they did anyway. I told the captain not to,” a local tour boat operator told national broadcaster NHK.

The boat issued a distress call at about 1:15pm on Saturday, with coast guard helicopters and vessels arriving in the area several hours later.

By nightfall, as the air temperature dropped to about 0°C, there was no sign of either the boat or those aboard, although the search continued overnight with infrared and thermal equipment.

Local police and the Japan Self-Defense Forces joined the rescue operation, and the first four people from the boat were located early on Sunday, with six more being retrieved later.

Some were found in the water, while others were spotted along the rugged shoreline, where images from NHK showed rescue workers combing the coast as waves crashed into the shore.

Images released by the coast guard showed rescuers crouched in a crevasse along the rocky shoreline inspecting an area, as well as items clearly marked Kazu I washed up on a beach, with ice still visible on the shore.

The Kazu I ran aground in shallow water in June last year, becoming stranded with 21 passengers and two crew members on board, Japanese media reported.

The boat was able to leave the shallows on its own and returned to port, but police investigated its captain for endangering traffic in the conduct of business.