A troupe of Burmese folk singers and satirists are taking their new show on a jungle tour, hoping to rally anti-coup fighters far from their families with barbs against Myanmar’s junta and jokes about home.
Myanmar has been in chaos since a coup in February last year sparked renewed fighting with ethnic rebels and sprouted dozens of “people’s defense forces” that have battled the junta across the country.
In eastern Kayin State, the “Peacock Generation” troupe are trying to boost morale with traditional thangyat performances of poetry, comedy and satirical songs against the junta.
Photo: AFP
Near the Thai border, their makeshift tour bus — with a three-finger salute popular with democracy protesters in Hong Kong and Thailand painted on one side — bumps along a dusty track to a camp. Upon arrival, the unfazed troupe of about 15 mostly young performers rehearse their lines.
“We are expecting the battle like we hope for rains,” they sing, stepping in unison across a makeshift stage, accompanied by drums and cymbals. “Let’s start the bullets raining.”
Slam-poetry-like thangyat is traditionally performed around Myanmar’s new year’s festival, and has been used for centuries to poke fun at politics and society, and vent against injustices small and large.
However, the Burmese military has waged a brutal crackdown on dissent since the coup.
More than 1,700 civilians have been killed and more than 13,000 people arrested, including dozens of journalists, a local monitoring group said. A handful of media outlets have also been forced to shut down.
At the camp, some young fighters in camouflage uniforms sit cross-legged, some clapping along.
“We also want to live like you — peacefully with cigarettes and coffee,” the troupe sings to a row of smartphones in the audience — a message that they hope will reach those sitting at home when the performance is broadcast online later.
“We are still young and we are missing our mothers who always scold us,” they sing.
The few dozen at the camp are some of the hundreds, according to analyst estimates, who have trekked into border areas held by Myanmar’s established rebel groups to receive weapons training.
“Thangyat gives us some freedom of expression in our culture,” said veteran performer Zay Yar Lwin, 32, who fled to the jungle after the coup and refounded the Peacock Generation group he had performed with in previous years.
Thangyat performances are usually held in streets and parks at the Thingyan festival that welcomes in the new year and is usually marked by boisterous water fights in the streets, but celebrations have this year been muted, as many stay away from junta-sponsored events.
“Most of what we’re saying is targeting the military dictatorship,” Zay Yar Lwin said.
However, they also tease the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) dominated by lawmakers from ousted Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, which is working to overturn the coup, for failing to secure the weapons anti-coup fighters say they need.
“Are we getting weapons from the NUG?” the troupe leader calls.
“Yeah we are, but only wind guns,” comes the response, a jibe implying that the opposition body is all talk and no action.
Rebel recruit Ma Yu, 30, said she feels especially homesick during the festival season because under normal circumstances, she would celebrate with a feast at home with her parents and family.
“But I felt blessed while watching others practicing for the performance, and so I joined it to have a new experience,” she said.
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19. China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive
China defended its measures to curb a COVID-19 outbreak and expressed displeasure with the US over what it calls a “groundless accusation” of Chinese pandemic policies, even as cases in Shanghai continued to spread despite an extensive lockdown. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal government said. That is more than five times the number seen on March 28, when 4,477 infections were reported as the city first imposed a lockdown. Total new infections in China on Saturday were at 26,355. The US Department of State recommended US residents to not travel to China and avoid visiting COVID-19
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who waited more than three hours on an ambulance stretcher for treatment at a regional hospital in the Australian state of Victoria. The 72-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and died on Monday afternoon after waiting about three-and-a-half hours for treatment at the Bairnsdale Regional Health Service in East Gippsland. The Guardian Australia understands the man had been taken out of the ambulance and into the hospital at the time of his death. He was considered a low-acuity case, but his condition deteriorated as he was left waiting in a corridor for a