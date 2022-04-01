Israeli forces yesterday killed at least two Palestinians, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said, in clashes that erupted during a raid in the occupied West Bank following deadly attacks in Israel.
In a separate incident, a Palestinian stabbed a passenger on an Israeli bus near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and was shot dead by another passenger, the Israeli military said.
The national ambulance service said the man who was stabbed had moderate wounds.
Photo: Reuters
Earlier, the Israeli military said its forces and border police entered a refugee camp in the city of Jenin to “apprehend terrorist suspects.”
“During the operation, terrorists opened fire at our forces. Israeli troops returned fire that struck the gunmen. An Israeli soldier was slightly wounded,” the military said in a statement.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that two Palestinians, aged 17 and 23, were killed in the clashes.
On Tuesday, a Palestinian shooter from the Jenin area shot dead five people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak before he was killed by police. The shooting, condemned by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, raised to 11 the number of people killed by Arab attackers in Israel over the past week.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett late on Wednesday spoke with US President Joe Biden.
The US embassy said that Biden expressed “his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks.”
Bennett has announced a series of measures to deal with what he has described as a new wave of attacks, saying more police would be put on city streets and security would be tightened in areas bordering the West Bank.
