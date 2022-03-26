French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into torture and acts of barbarism allegedly committed by Emirati General Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi who in November last year became president of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), judicial sources said on Thursday.
The probe follows a legal complaint by a non-governmental organization that accused al-Raisi of being responsible for the torture of an opposition figure in his role as senior official at the Emirati Ministry of the Interior.
The Gulf Centre for Human Rights — holding al-Raisi responsible for inhumane treatment of Ahmed Mansoor, an opponent of the Emirati government — lodged its complaint in January with the anti-terror prosecutors’ unit, whose brief includes handling crimes against humanity.
Photo: AFP
Allegations of torture had already been leveled at al-Raisi by human rights organizations when he ran for Interpol president, saying that they feared the agency would be at risk of exploitation by repressive regimes.
He was nevertheless voted in as president, following generous funding from the United Arab Emirates for the Lyon, France-based body.
There were also accusations that Abu Dhabi had abused Interpol’s system of so-called “red notices” for wanted suspects to persecute political dissidents.
William Bourdon, a high-profile lawyer for the human rights group, said it was “totally incomprehensible” that the prosecutors had not immediately ordered al-Raisi’s arrest, which “they should have done given that he is in France.”
The accusations were a sufficient motive to lift al-Raisi’s diplomatic immunity which he enjoys thanks to an agreement between the French state and Interpol, Bourdon said.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
PEAK REACHED: Daily new cases in Hong Kong have dropped about 70 percent from earlier this month, prompting a review of pandemic-control measures Hong Kong’s leader yesterday said that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the territory continued to trend downward. “I wouldn’t promise now that there’s room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction we will take,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said. Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording more than 1 million cases among a population of 7.4 million. The territory has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as they try to cope
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last