Vietnam ends quarantine for international travelers

AFP, HANOI





Vietnam yesterday announced an end to its quarantine mandate for international travelers, as it is seeking to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The only virus-related requirement for visitors would be a negative COVID-19 test, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The country’s tourism sector was worth up to US$32 billion a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ground to a standstill after the virus emerged and the Vietnamese government restricted travel.

Two men walk at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Virus curbs have slowly been eased in the past few months, with visitors trickling back in since November last year to play golf at resorts under a “travel bubble” arrangement.

Vietnam also announced the resumption of 15 days’ visa-free travel for citizens from 13 states: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus.

The country, which has a population of 97 million, is still reporting nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 sweeps through.

However, the ministry said that the situation “remains under control” with hospitalization and death rates staying low.

Officials attribute that to the high COVID-19 vaccination rate, with 98 percent of adults fully inoculated, ministry data showed.