Vietnam yesterday announced an end to its quarantine mandate for international travelers, as it is seeking to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict COVID-19 restrictions.
The only virus-related requirement for visitors would be a negative COVID-19 test, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement.
The country’s tourism sector was worth up to US$32 billion a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ground to a standstill after the virus emerged and the Vietnamese government restricted travel.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Virus curbs have slowly been eased in the past few months, with visitors trickling back in since November last year to play golf at resorts under a “travel bubble” arrangement.
Vietnam also announced the resumption of 15 days’ visa-free travel for citizens from 13 states: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus.
The country, which has a population of 97 million, is still reporting nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 sweeps through.
However, the ministry said that the situation “remains under control” with hospitalization and death rates staying low.
Officials attribute that to the high COVID-19 vaccination rate, with 98 percent of adults fully inoculated, ministry data showed.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all