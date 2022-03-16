A dissenting employee on Monday entered the studio during Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster saying “No War” and condemning Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.
The incident was a highly unusual breach of security at the tightly controlled state broadcaster Channel One. Its flagship 9pm news show called Time has run since the Soviet era and is watched by millions across the country, particularly by older Russians.
OVD-Info, which monitors detentions at opposition protests, identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova, saying that she works at Channel One as an editor and was now at a police station.
Photo: AFP
As the news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva launched into an item about relations with Belarus, Ovsyannikova, who wore a dark formal suit, burst into view, holding up a handwritten poster saying “No War” in English.
Below, the poster said in Russian: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you.”
It was signed in English: “Russians against the war.”
The protester managed to say a few phrases in Russian, including “Stop the war,” while Andreyeva, who has presented the news since 1998, tried to drown her out by speaking louder.
The channel then switched hastily to footage of a hospital.
In a statement carried by state news agency TASS, Channel One said that “an incident took place with an extraneous woman in shot. An internal check is being carried out.”
TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying that the woman has been detained and could be charged under legislation banning public acts that aim to “discredit the use of Russia’s armed forces.”
OVD-Info posted a video in which Ovsyannikova said her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian, and she does not see the countries as enemies.
“Unfortunately in recent years I worked on Channel One, making Kremlin propaganda, and I am now very ashamed of this,” Ovsyannikova said.
“I’m ashamed that I allowed lies to be spoken from the TV screen. I’m ashamed I allowed Russian people to be zombified,” she said.
“We were silent in 2014 when this was all just beginning,” Ovsyannikova said, apparently referring to Moscow’s takeover of Crimea and support for Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatists.
“We didn’t go to protests when the Kremlin poisoned [Alexei] Navalny. We just silently observed this anti-human regime, and now the whole world has turned away from us,” she said.
Russia has blocked or limited popular social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, all of which were widely used to make political statements.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all