Ukraine Conflict: Russian TV staffer protests during news

AFP, MOSCOW





A dissenting employee on Monday entered the studio during Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster saying “No War” and condemning Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

The incident was a highly unusual breach of security at the tightly controlled state broadcaster Channel One. Its flagship 9pm news show called Time has run since the Soviet era and is watched by millions across the country, particularly by older Russians.

OVD-Info, which monitors detentions at opposition protests, identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova, saying that she works at Channel One as an editor and was now at a police station.

A man watches footage of Russian Channel One employee Marina Ovsyannikova, right, entering the TV studio during Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster that reads as “No War,” as news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva launches into an item about relations with Belarus. Photo: AFP

As the news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva launched into an item about relations with Belarus, Ovsyannikova, who wore a dark formal suit, burst into view, holding up a handwritten poster saying “No War” in English.

Below, the poster said in Russian: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you.”

It was signed in English: “Russians against the war.”

The protester managed to say a few phrases in Russian, including “Stop the war,” while Andreyeva, who has presented the news since 1998, tried to drown her out by speaking louder.

The channel then switched hastily to footage of a hospital.

In a statement carried by state news agency TASS, Channel One said that “an incident took place with an extraneous woman in shot. An internal check is being carried out.”

TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying that the woman has been detained and could be charged under legislation banning public acts that aim to “discredit the use of Russia’s armed forces.”

OVD-Info posted a video in which Ovsyannikova said her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian, and she does not see the countries as enemies.

“Unfortunately in recent years I worked on Channel One, making Kremlin propaganda, and I am now very ashamed of this,” Ovsyannikova said.

“I’m ashamed that I allowed lies to be spoken from the TV screen. I’m ashamed I allowed Russian people to be zombified,” she said.

“We were silent in 2014 when this was all just beginning,” Ovsyannikova said, apparently referring to Moscow’s takeover of Crimea and support for Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatists.

“We didn’t go to protests when the Kremlin poisoned [Alexei] Navalny. We just silently observed this anti-human regime, and now the whole world has turned away from us,” she said.

Russia has blocked or limited popular social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, all of which were widely used to make political statements.