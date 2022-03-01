US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday.
“I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union.
“One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.”
Photo: AFP
Greene, from Georgia, and Gosar, from Arizona, spoke at the America First Political Action Conference, or AFPAC, organized by far-right activist Nick Fuentes. Greene defended her attendance, saying that she did not know Fuentes or endorse his views.
Calls for the censure of the two Republicans, familiar from previous instances of extreme behavior, rang out again on Saturday.
“In any other world, Greene speaking at a white supremacist conference where attendees have defended Vladimir Putin and praised Adolf Hitler would warrant expulsion from the caucus, to say nothing of her advocacy for violence and consistent antisemitism, [it] is disgusting,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa said.
“Quite simply, the longer [Republican US House of Representatives Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy gives Marjorie Taylor Greene an unfettered platform and promises to elevate her, the more complicit he is,” Moussa added.
“White supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican party,” Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel said.
However, McDaniel and McCarthy lead a party in which the far right is strong and former US president Donald Trump its figurehead.
McDaniel is Romney’s niece, although she reportedly stopped using his name at Trump’s request. On CNN, Romney mentioned McDaniel’s statement about Greene and Gosar as well as strong words from Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican congresswoman and Trump critic.
“Talking about how repugnant these white nationalists are... there’s no place in either political party for this white nationalism or racism. It’s simply wrong,” Romney said. “It’s evil as well.”
Cheney is a stringent conservative but remains at odds with her party. She was not invited to CPAC, the larger conservative event in Florida at which Trump and Greene appeared.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big