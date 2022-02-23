COVID-19: New Zealand police clash with anti-vaccine group

‘ENOUGH’: One protester sped a vehicle toward police lines and some officers were hit by what is thought to be acid, one day after protesters hurled feces at them

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters yesterday pelted police with a “stinging substance” sending three to hospital with injuries, as tensions spilled over in an angry weeks-long protest.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decried “absolutely disgraceful” scenes after the suspected acid attack, and a startling incident that saw one protester speed a vehicle toward police lines before coming to a quick halt just centimeters away.

The brief, but intense confrontations erupted near New Zealand’s parliament early yesterday as police moved roadblocks used to contain a protest camp that has clogged downtown Wellington for two weeks.

Anti-vaccine demonstrators occupy the grounds surrounding the parliament building in Wellington yesterday. Photo: AFP

The Wellington protest began as a movement against vaccine mandates — inspired by similar protests in the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

It has since grown to about 1,500 people and encompasses a range of grievances, with some far-right messaging among the anti-government and anti-media slogans on display.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said three officers who were taken to hospital were “recovering well.”

He blamed a “certain group within the protest” for the “appalling” attack.

“Police officers are going about their work as best they can to bring peace to the situation ... there’s a group [of protesters] determined to bring violence and aggression — we can’t tolerate that,” he said.

On Monday, police reported that demonstrators hurled human feces at them, prompting officers to protect themselves with riot shields during the latest clashes.

Ardern said she was concerned the protest was becoming increasingly violent.

“The attacks on the police have been absolutely disgraceful,” she said. “To anyone down there who thinks they’re part of a peaceful protest, that’s not what we’ve seen today — I would encourage them to leave.”

Authorities had been taking a largely hands-off approach to the demonstration, trying to persuade protesters to voluntarily move on.

However, Chambers said the latest events showed “genuine protesters are no longer in control of the behavior in and around parliament.”

The protesters, inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy,” have jammed roads with about 900 cars, trucks and campervans, then set up camp on the lawns of parliament.

They have erected tents and shelters, and organized portable toilets, food distribution points and childcare facilities. Wellington residents have complained about being abused by protesters for wearing masks, while schools and businesses close to the camp have closed.

“Wellingtonians have had enough of this,” New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said. “Our streets have been blocked, our people have been harassed, our environment has been trashed.”

Robertson said those involved in the protest had crossed the line into illegal activity.

“This is a protest that has gone well beyond what I think most New Zealanders would see as a peaceful protest — you’ve made your point, please leave now,” he said.