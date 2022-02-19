Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday offered a full apology to Indonesia after a historical review found that the Netherlands had used “excessive violence” in a vain attempt to regain control of their former colony after World War II.
Rutte was addressing the study’s findings, which said that the Dutch military had engaged in systematic, excessive and unethical violence during Indonesia’s 1945-1949 struggle for independence, highlighting that this had been condoned by the Dutch government and society at the time.
“We have to accept the shameful facts,” Rutte told a news conference after the findings were published. “I make my deep apologies to the people of Indonesia today on behalf of the Dutch government.”
Photo: Reuters / Dutch National Archives
The findings of the review, funded by the government in 2017 and conducted by academics and experts from both countries, were presented on Thursday in Amsterdam.
Violence by the military, including acts such as torture that would now be considered war crimes, was “frequent and widespread,” said Ben Schoenmaker, a historian at the Dutch Institute for Military History, one of more than two dozen academics who participated in the study.
“The politicians responsible turned a blind eye to this violence, just as the military, civil and legal authorities. They aided it, they concealed it and they punished it barely or not at all,” he said.
Photo: Reuters
About 100,000 Indonesians died as a direct result of the war, and although perceptions of the conflict have been changing in the Netherlands, the government had never fully examined or acknowledged the scope of its responsibility.
In 1969, Amsterdam concluded that its forces had, on the whole, behaved correctly during the conflict, but in 2005, the government conceded that it had been “on the wrong side of history.”
In March 2020, during a visit to Indonesia, Dutch King Willem-Alexander made a surprise apology for the violence.
The government subsequently offered 5,000 euros (US$5,686) compensation to children of Indonesians who had been executed during the conflict after a 2013 settlement with widows of one infamous massacre, at Ragawede village in 1947.
Rutte on Thursday reiterated that the offer to settle compensation claims remains open.
The study found that the government sent soldiers on an impossible mission they had not been properly trained for.
Some then engaged in acts of torture, extrajudicial killings and disproportionate use of weapons, the study said.
Rutte, as well as academics involved in the study, declined to address whether the Netherlands might be responsible for war crimes in the conflict.
“That’s a matter for public prosecutors,” Rutte said. “The report was indeed not written from a legal perspective but a historical one — but in any case, things happened there that we here today condemn to the utmost.”
The study said that the government and military had the support of an approving society and uncritical media, which was rooted in a “colonial mentality.”
“It is evident that at every level, the Dutch unquestioningly applied different standards to ... colonial ‘subjects,’” a summary of the findings said.
Although the study focused on Dutch actions, it noted that Indonesian forces also used “intense” violence and killed about 6,000 people in the opening phase of the conflict, targeting Eurasians, Moluccans and other minority groups.
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90