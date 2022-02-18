The leading dictionary of standard German has changed its definition of Jew, or Jude in German, after a recent update caused an uproar in the country’s Jewish community.
The Duden dictionary had recently added an explanation to its online edition saying that “occasionally, the term Jew is perceived as discriminatory because of the memory of the National Socialist use of language. In these cases, formulations such as Jewish people, Jewish fellow citizens or people of the Jewish faith are usually chosen.”
This explanation led to an outcry from leading Jewish groups and individuals who said that identifying themselves or being called Jews is not discriminatory, in contrast to what Duden’s definition implied.
The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Joseph Schuster, last week said that for him the word “Jew” is neither a swear word nor discriminatory.
“Even if ‘Jew’ is used pejoratively in schoolyards or only hesitantly by some people, and the Duden editors are certainly well-meaning in pointing out this context, everything should be done to avoid solidifying the term as discriminatory,” Schuster said.
“Is it okay to say Jew? Yes! Please don’t say ‘Jewish fellow citizens’ or ‘people of the Jewish faith’. Just JEWS. Thank you!” Central Council of Jews executive director Daniel Botmann wrote on Twitter.
The publisher of Duden reacted to the criticism and updated its definition again on Monday to reflect the Jewish community’s input.
“Because of their antisemitic use in history and in the present, especially during the Nazi era, the words Jew/Jewess have been debated ... for decades,” the entry on the dictionary’s Web site now says. “At the same time, the words are widely used as a matter of course and are not perceived as problematic. The Central Council of Jews in Germany, which has the term itself in its name, is in favor of its use.”
During the Third Reich, Germany’s Nazis and their henchmen murdered 6 million European Jews.
After the end of World War II, Germany’s once-thriving Jewish community of about 600,000 had been reduced to 15,000.
After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, about 200,000 Jews from Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet republics immigrated to Germany, bringing renewed Jewish life to the country.
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90