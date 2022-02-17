North Korea celebrated the 80th birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il with a concert, fireworks and a rare outdoor ceremony near its border with China, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported yesterday, as the country pushes for greater internal unity amid hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a state ceremony at Samjiyon city on Tuesday, on the eve of his father’s birthday, KCNA reported.
When Kim Jong-un appeared, all of the participants “burst into stormy cheers of ‘hurrah’ upon him” before he paid tribute to the statue of his father, KCNA said.
Photo: AP
The event showed participants’ firm resolve to rally behind Kim Jong-un and achieve prosperity with self-reliance, KCNA said, adding that similar ceremonies were held across North Korea to mark Kim Jong-il’s birthday.
Senior officials visiting Samjiyon observed fireworks and a music concert, KCNA said.
It is rare for North Korea to hold a high-profile state event in the city at the foot of Mount Paektu, which is the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula and at the heart of North Korea’s foundation myth revolving around the Kim family.
A major development project has also been underway in Samjiyon, which Kim Jong-un has said epitomizes his country’s “iron will” to achieve prosperity.
The birthday of Kim Jong-il is one of the most important holidays in North Korea, along with that of Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong-un and founder of North Korea in 1948.
Kim Jong-un has ruled North Korea since Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack in late 2011.
North Korea last month conducted a spate of missile tests in what some experts say were an attempt to pressure the US to offer concessions, such as sanctions relief.
The country has said that it is facing severe economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Korea paused testing activity before the start of the Winter Olympics in China, its last major diplomatic ally and economic pipeline.
The South Korean Ministry of Defense said that the North Korean military did not show any suspicious activity yesterday.
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90