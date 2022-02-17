N Korea celebrates Kim Jong-il’s birth

FIRM RESOLVE: The Korean Central News Agency said that the celebration of the late leader’s birthday showed the participants’ willingness to rally behind Kim Jong-un

AP, SEOUL





North Korea celebrated the 80th birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il with a concert, fireworks and a rare outdoor ceremony near its border with China, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported yesterday, as the country pushes for greater internal unity amid hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a state ceremony at Samjiyon city on Tuesday, on the eve of his father’s birthday, KCNA reported.

When Kim Jong-un appeared, all of the participants “burst into stormy cheers of ‘hurrah’ upon him” before he paid tribute to the statue of his father, KCNA said.

People pay tribute to statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung, left, and Kim Jong-il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang as they marked the birth of Kim Jong-il yesterday. Photo: AP

The event showed participants’ firm resolve to rally behind Kim Jong-un and achieve prosperity with self-reliance, KCNA said, adding that similar ceremonies were held across North Korea to mark Kim Jong-il’s birthday.

Senior officials visiting Samjiyon observed fireworks and a music concert, KCNA said.

It is rare for North Korea to hold a high-profile state event in the city at the foot of Mount Paektu, which is the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula and at the heart of North Korea’s foundation myth revolving around the Kim family.

A major development project has also been underway in Samjiyon, which Kim Jong-un has said epitomizes his country’s “iron will” to achieve prosperity.

The birthday of Kim Jong-il is one of the most important holidays in North Korea, along with that of Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong-un and founder of North Korea in 1948.

Kim Jong-un has ruled North Korea since Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack in late 2011.

North Korea last month conducted a spate of missile tests in what some experts say were an attempt to pressure the US to offer concessions, such as sanctions relief.

The country has said that it is facing severe economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea paused testing activity before the start of the Winter Olympics in China, its last major diplomatic ally and economic pipeline.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense said that the North Korean military did not show any suspicious activity yesterday.