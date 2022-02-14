Hundreds of headbanging metalheads rock out to the roaring guitars and thundering drums of Thai band Defying Decay, chanting along to their latest politically charged tune.
The group’s single The Law 112: Secrecy and Renegades is a raucous, defiant anthem with a taboo-defying message that challenges Thailand’s draconian lese majeste laws.
Criticizing the royal family is punishable by up to 15 years in jail, but calls for royal reform — once completely off-limits — spilled into the open during a series of major youth-led street protests against the junta in 2020.
Photo: AFP
Saturday night’s energetic Bangkok crowd was the first in Thailand to see a live performance of the song, which had already found an audience on US rock stations in November.
The 112 of the title refers to the lese majeste section of Thailand’s criminal code, but the song’s lyrics avoid criticizing any person or institution by name.
“I like to have the lyrics open for interpretation and for everyone to have their own meaning,” vocalist and lyricist Poom Euarchukiati said.
A line in the song about corruption could also find support from royalists or the police, not just anti-government protesters, said the 25-year-old frontman.
Despite the song’s contentious title, its inspiration comes from the plot of fantasy video game, Dark Souls, in which corruption is a major theme, Poom said.
The protests calling for political reform that rocked Bangkok in 2020 exposed a generational split in Thailand between youngsters yearning for change and a more conservative older generation.
Poom said that his mother was not happy when news of the song’s contentious title emerged.
“My mother originally said, ‘You can’t do this.’ But then I showed her the lyrics and she was fine with it,” he said.
Defying Decay is the latest Thai band to use music to challenge the establishment.
Released more than three years ago, Rap Against Dictatorship’s Prathet Ku Mee (My Country Has) made headlines at home and abroad with its politically driven lyrics and aggressive rhymes, narrating a slew of corruption cases.
The hip-hop group’s provocative video for the song, which includes a re-enactment of a notorious 1976 student massacre, also sent a powerful message to global audiences about the country’s dark past.
With a limited market for their brand of alternative metal in Thailand, the seven-member band mainly focuses on touring overseas.
At its peak in the second half of 2020, the protests demanding royal reform and the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha — who took power in a 2014 coup — drew tens of thousands to the streets of Bangkok.
The movement petered out as COVID-19 restrictions hampered rallies, and demonstrators were hit with lese majeste charges.
There have been 170 individuals charged under the royal insult law since November 2020, the organization Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said.
Political activist Parit Chiwarak, known by his nickname Penguin, faces the most charges with 23. He has been held in pre-trial detention since August.
At a UN rights meeting last year, the Thai government’s representative defended the lese majeste legislation, saying it “reflects the culture and history of Thailand, where the monarchy is one of the main pillars of the nation.”
From a musician’s perspective, the law needs to be “updated” to be compatible with the modern world and prevent “misuse,” Poom said.
A “clear standard” of wrongdoings committed under lese majeste legislation should also be established to ensure fair trials, the band’s 26-year-old lead guitarist Chitipat Wanyasurakul said.
Imminent change could be far away.
“People who listen to [rebellious] music are mostly teenagers and young workers. Society isn’t comprised of this group of people alone,” 29-year-old concertgoer Chawanut Rattanaphun said.
When Hong Kong made a COVID-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu — wary of government tracking — decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead. The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in Hong Kong, where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep. Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends. “I just don’t like being forced,” Birdy said
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
DEMOCRACY PROTESTS: Samuel Phillip Bickett said he would further appeal his case, as a high court judge ruled that he serve out the remainder of his jail term A US lawyer working in Hong Kong yesterday lost his appeal and was jailed for assaulting a plainclothes policeman when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public three years ago. The confrontation occurred toward the end of the huge and often violent democracy protests that rocked the territory. At the time, Hong Kong’s 30,000 police officers were allowed to carry retractable batons during off-duty hours to protect themselves during a period when the popularity of law enforcement had plummeted. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, thought he was breaking up a fight inside a Hong Kong subway station