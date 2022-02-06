Ontario’s conservative premier on Friday called for demonstrators to end the “occupation” of Ottawa, while the crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund or redirect to charities most of the money raised by demonstrators protesting COVID-19 measures in the Canadian capital.
Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly moved 150 officers to the parts of the capital most affected, but he gave no indication when the days-long protest would end, saying that police expected it to ramp up again this weekend, when protests are also planned in Toronto and Quebec City.
“It’s not a protest anymore. It’s become an occupation,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said. “It’s time for this to come to an end.”
Photo: Reuters
Ford said that the province is very close to getting back to normal in the COVID-19 pandemic and protests are a constitutional right, but an occupation is unacceptable.
GoFundMe said it had cut off funding for the organizers, because it had determined that the effort contravened the site’s terms of service due to unlawful activity.
It had already suspended the fundraising effort, which had raised about C$10 million (US$7.8 million).
“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” GoFundMe said in a statement. “No further funds will be directly distributed.”
Ottawa police thanked them for listening to the concerns and called “on all crowdfunding sites to follow.”
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson did the same and said he hoped limiting the funding would restrict their ability to stay.
The protest organizers are also facing a class-action lawsuit over the continuous horn noise, filed on behalf of residents.
Sloly said that “trust has been impacted,” as Ottawa residents are furious with the blaring horns, traffic gridlock and harassment they have faced.
Many complain police have done little and they call it an occupation.
“If we knew that it was going to seep into the neighborhoods, we would have deployed more resources into those neighborhoods,” deputy police chief Steve Bell said. “We’ve listened to our community. They are upset, they are fearful.”
Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.
Police estimate that about 250 remained, but Bell said they expected 300 to 400 more trucks this weekend and more than 1,000 protesters on foot.
He said up to 1,000 counterprotesters were expected as well.
The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from former US president Donald Trump and the opposition Conservative Party, but two of its lawmakers broke with the party and said the protest needed to end.
“I spent the week undergoing the siege of Ottawa,” Canadian Member of Parliament Pierre Paul-Hus wrote on Twitter. “I ask that we clear the streets and that we stop this occupation controlled by radicals and anarchist groups.”
Canadian Senator Dennis Patterson quit the Conservative caucus.
“I wholeheartedly and unreservedly deplore and denounce what is happening in Ottawa with the so-called freedom convoy right now,” he said. “Let me be clear: If you wrap yourself in or go about waving a Nazi or Confederate flag, you are declaring yourself a person who embraces hate, bigotry, and racism.”
The Conservative Party ousted its moderate party leader this week, and the interim leader has voiced support for the protesters.
Many Canadians were outraged after some protesters urinated and parked on the National War Memorial. One danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
A number carried signs and flags with swastikas.
Protesters have said that they won’t leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are gone.
