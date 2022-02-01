British PM Boris Johnson’s mounting troubles are treasure for UK satirists

AP, LONDON





A politician’s troubles are a humorist’s treasures.

Scandal-prone British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given cartoonists and meme-makers unimaginable riches for years, and with his hold on power now in jeopardy, their fortunes are only growing.

Johnson and his staff are facing civil and criminal investigations into social gatherings they hosted last year while the rest of the UK was hunkering down under COVID-19 restrictions. The episode raises serious questions about Johnson’s leadership and political accountability.

Political cartoonist Martin Rowson holds a cartoon of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his studio in London on Monday last week. Photo: AP

However, what gives it extra bite — and gives humorists much to chew on — are the often ludicrous details: political aides hauling suitcases of wine into the prime minister’s residence, or drunkenly breaking a swing set belonging to Johnson’s toddler son.

One newspaper cartoon captured the collision of tragedy and farce by depicting Johnson as the betrayed Roman ruler Julius Caesar, stabbed in the back with corkscrews.

Martin Rowson, a political cartoonist for the Guardian newspaper, says mockery is one of the trade-offs in democratic societies between government and governed: “They have power and we have the right to laugh at them.”

The UK has a long and proud tradition of political satire. In the 18th century, cartoonists such as James Gillray lampooned British politicians and royalty with an irreverence — even viciousness — that shocked many European visitors.

British TV shows like Spitting Image, with its latex puppet politicians, carried on the tradition in the late 20th century. These days, Internet videos and memes have joined the fun.

When Johnson became prime minister in 2019, some feared he would be hard to satirize because he was already a cartoonish figure, with his thatch of blonde hair, rumpled clothes and blustering manner.

Steve Marchant, learning coordinator at the Cartoon Museum in London, said they need not have worried: Johnson is a gift for humorists.

“All you need to draw is an egg with some straw on top and you’ve got Boris before you even attempt to draw the face,” Marchant said. “And he is so — gaffe-prone is probably the polite term I should use. Every week something happens with Boris. No cartoonist is going to die poor thanks to the antics of Boris Johnson.”

This, after all, is the erratic politician who once mused about being “reincarnated as an olive,” who has offended everyone from the people of Papua New Guinea to the citizens of Liverpool, and who once got stuck midair on a zipline while waving two Union Jacks.

Rowson said Johnson’s cartoonish persona is deliberately crafted. He is the latest in a long line of politicians who have “played to being caricatures” to keep themselves in the public eye.

“Even though we ridicule them at the same time, it’s a price worth paying for them,” Rowson said.

Even so, not all publicity is good news for politicians.

Much of the humor around “partygate” has an undercurrent of anger. One of Rowson’s recent cartoons depicted Queen Elizabeth II wearing a gas mask to protect herself from the rotten smell of Johnson and his Conservative government floundering in a swamp behind her. It was inspired by photographs of the monarch sitting alone wearing a black mask at her husband Prince Philip’s funeral in April last year, the day after one of the parties held by Johnson’s staff.

One of the most popular parodies of the “partygate” scandal is a video by the protest group Led By Donkeys that inserted Johnson into the hit TV detective show Line of Duty. Through digital cut-and-paste, Johnson became a suspect being grilled by the show’s anti-corruption police unit for holding illegal parties during lockdown.

“You must think we were born yesterday, fella!” the show’s no-nonsense senior police officer Ted Hastings, played by Adrian Dunbar, thundered in the video, which has been viewed millions of times on social media.

It is doubtful mockery alone can trigger political change, but Rowson said political humor serves an essential purpose.

“We use laughter very much as a survival tool,” he said. “If we didn’t, we’d go mad with existentialist terror.”