A Japanese man has been arrested for the attempted murder of a doctor whom he had taken hostage overnight, reports said yesterday.
The suspect also shot a nurse, who is severely injured, as he confined the doctor, who is feared dead after the attack, public broadcaster NHK said.
The 44-year-old doctor was in cardiorespiratory arrest — an expression often used in Japan before a death is confirmed — when he was taken to hospital, the broadcaster said.
Photo: AFP
The doctor was on a condolence visit to the suspect’s home with a nurse and caregiver to pay respects to a deceased family member of the man, NHK and other Japanese media said.
Police declined to confirm the arrest when contacted by Agence France-Presse, only saying that the suspect was a man aged between 50 and 70.
The man reportedly took the doctor hostage with a gun in Fujimino, near Tokyo, on Thursday night.
The caregiver, who was in his 30s, rushed to a police station after being pepper-sprayed during the incident, the reports said.
The nurse, who was in his 40s, was conscious and being treated in hospital, they said.
Police had spoken to the gunman by telephone throughout the night to try and convince him to release the hostage, the reports said.
Gun crime is rare in Japan, where the possession of firearms is strictly controlled.
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat
Tania Sibree late last year quit her well-paid job as a financial services lawyer in Hong Kong and returned to Australia rather than live a moment longer with the territory’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. Sibree, who said she had enjoyed the previous five years in Hong Kong, is one of hundreds — possibly thousands — of foreign expatriate professionals who have left or are planning to leave, threatening to dent the territory’s standing as one of the world’s financial hubs. “The hotel quarantine made it just so tough for people to travel and that was the big incentive to being in Hong Kong,
TECH CRACKDOWN LINK: Zhou Jiangyong had been the party secretary of Hangzhou, where Jack Ma’s Alibaba is based, and was accused of having ‘colluded with capital’ The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expelled its first official over corruption charges relating to the “disorderly expansion of capital,” a slogan central to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) crackdown on huge technology companies. The Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) ousted Zhou Jiangyong (周江勇), former party secretary of Hangzhou — the base of Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd — for serious breaches of official duties, taking bribes and abuse of power, it announced in a statement yesterday. “Zhou Jiangyong has lost his ideals and beliefs,” the CCDI said. “He covertly opposed central government plans, colluded with capital, supported