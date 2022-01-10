More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab.
The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates.
The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events.
Photo: Bloomberg
France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed the controversial bill in a first reading. The government has said it expects the new requirements to be implemented by Jan. 15, although lawmakers in the Senate could delay the process.
Officials at the French Ministry of the Interior said that 105,200 people participated in Saturday’s protests, 18,000 of them in the capital, Paris, where police reported 10 arrests and that three officers were slightly injured.
Elsewhere there were 24 arrests and seven police officers lightly injured, the ministry said.
Among the larger demonstrations, about 6,000 people turned out in Toulon, while in Montpellier police used tear gas during clashes with protesters.
France recorded 303,669 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday amid mounting pressure on hospitals.
The Paris protesters, many of them unmasked, braved the cold and rain, brandishing placards emblazoned with the word “truth” and “No to vaccine passes.”
Others took aim at Macron, using the same coarse language he employed in his attack on people holding out against vaccination earlier in the week.
Macron on Friday said that he firmly stood by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he said he wanted to “piss off” people who remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 until they accept shots.
The earthy language and uncompromising approach provoked uproar in French media and from opponents.
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,