Myanmar has “all the ingredients for civil war,” a senior Cambodian official said on Monday, ahead of a visit by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to the crisis-wracked country.
Myanmar has been in chaos since a coup last year, with more than 1,400 people killed in a crackdown on dissent by security forces, a local monitoring group estimates.
Hun Sen, whose country this year holds the rotating ASEAN chair, is to visit Myanmar tomorrow and Saturday in an effort to defuse the crisis.
Photo: AFP
However, Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn said that the outlook was dire.
“The political and security crisis in Myanmar is deepening, and has led to [an] economic, health and humanitarian crisis,” he said. “We feel that all the ingredients for civil war are now on the table. There are now two governments, there are several armed forces, people are undergoing what they call the civil disobedience movement and [there is] guerrilla warfare around the country.”
He was speaking at a lecture organized by Singapore-based think tank the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. The event was held under the Chatham House Rule, which means that the speaker must give permission before his comments are reported to facilitate candor.
The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday gave permission for Agence France-Presse to report his comments.
Prak Sokhonn rejected criticism that Hun Sen’s visit would legitimize the junta, saying that Phnom Penh’s “immediate attention is on improving the situation in Myanmar”.
Efforts would remain focused on a peace roadmap and the “five-point consensus” agreed on by ASEAN leaders last year, he said.
The visit aims “to pave the way for progress” by “creating a conducive environment for inclusive dialogue and political trust among all parties concerned,” Prak Sokhonn added.
Since the coup, there has been little sign of progress.
A visit by an ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar has been delayed after the junta refused to allow him to meet with ousted Burmese civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
In response, the bloc excluded Myanmar’s junta leader from a high-level summit in October last year, a rare rebuke by a group often criticized for being toothless.
Myanmar’s crisis has bad implications for “regional stability ... ASEAN’s image, credibility, unity,” Prak Sokhonn added.
Nevertheless, he said Cambodia was making efforts to allow Myanmar’s junta chief to resume attending meetings of the bloc again.
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state