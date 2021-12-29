Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club.
Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change.
Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro.
However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency.
She worries that the country could one day find itself in the shoes of Greece, which had to implement painful structural reforms in return for aid during a debt crisis that threatened its eurozone membership.
Another man next to her in the line said that he fears the euro would mean higher prices — a worry that many Europeans had when 12 countries began to use the currency on Jan. 1, 2002.
Even one of the country’s associations of tour operators, the ABTTA, said that while the single currency would ease doing business for the sector, it worries about a possible “reduction in purchasing power” by Bulgarians.
Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007.
Last year the country joined the European banking union and an exchange rate mechanism in which a candidate country has to spend a minimum of two years before being admitted to the eurozone.
The planned exchange rate for accession is 1.95583 lev to the euro — the same value the currency has had since the eurozone was set up in 1999.
The new government sworn in earlier this month after a year of political gridlock has promised to take “all the steps necessary to join the eurozone.”
Bulgarian Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev has called for “broad public debate” to convince skeptics.
Asked whether the target date of 2024 for entry was realistic, Vassilev told reporters in an interview last month: “It’s going to take some work, but I think it’s doable.”
With the exception of the Socialist party, “there is a relative consensus” across the political spectrum in support of eurozone entry, economist Ruslan Stefanov from the Center for the Study of Democracy said.
However, many Bulgarians are fearful of price rises, as they still remember the 1996-1997 economic crisis, when 14 banks went bust and inflation surged to more than 300 percent.
Under pressure from the IMF, Bulgaria instituted an independent currency board that fixed the exchange rate for the lev to the euro.
Currency boards are the most rigorous option, as they issue local currency when there is foreign currency to back it up, thus constraining a government’s ability to print money and borrow excessively.
Seen by some as a straightjacket for government policy, the currency board drove down inflation and has helped successive Bulgarian governments keep finances in check.
The country has one of the lowest public debt burdens in the EU at about 24 percent of GDP.
When Bulgaria joins the euro, some of those guardrails offered by the currency board would disappear and the country will likely be able to borrow at cheaper rates, which worries some policymakers.
Vassilev said that he is in favor of putting another mechanism in place to avoid “the country falling into a debt spiral.”
As well as the possible pitfalls at home, Vassilev is aware that there might be a “lack of political will” from other member states with regard to Bulgaria’s entry.
Despite being the poorest EU member, the nation of just under 7 million people fulfils the macroeconomic conditions for entry to the euro.
It is the high level of corruption in Bulgaria that worries its EU partners.
A European source pointed to “questions out there on Bulgaria and the systems that they have in place” to fight ills such as money laundering and corruption.
Putting an end to exactly those sorts of practices is at the heart of the program of the new government, but it has some way to go before convincing the EU that it is ready.
Brussels has to be sure that Bulgaria’s accession is “not going to backfire somehow,” the source said.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
NO LOCKDOWN: The variant of SARS-CoV-2 has caused an increase in infections, and although the number of hospitalizations has been low, rules have been tightened Australia yesterday reported its first confirmed death from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 amid another surge in daily infections, but authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions, saying hospitalization rates remained low. The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country, which has had to reverse some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak. Omicron, which health experts say appears more contagious, but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in the country just as it lifted restrictions on most domestic borders and