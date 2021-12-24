Israeli researchers on Wednesday displayed a Roman-era golden ring with an early Christian symbol for Jesus inscribed in its gemstone that was found in a shipwreck off the ancient port of Caesarea.
The thick octagonal gold ring with a green gemstone bears the figure of the “Good Shepherd” in the form of a young shepherd in a tunic with a ram or sheep across his shoulders.
The ring was found among a trove of third-century Roman coins, as well as a bronze eagle figurine, bells to ward off evil spirits, pottery and a Roman pantomimus figurine in a comic mask, the Israel Antiquities Authority said in a statement.
Photo: EPA-EFE
A red gemstone with a carving of a lyre was also found in the relatively shallow waters, as well as remains of the wooden hull of the ship, the government body said.
Caesarea was the local capital of the Roman empire in the third century and its port was a key hub for Rome’s activity, said Helena Sokolov, a curator at the agency’s coin department who researched the Good Shepherd ring.
While the image exists in early Christian symbolism — representing Jesus as a caring shepherd, tending to his flock and guiding those in need — finding it on a ring was rare, Sokolov said.
The presence of such a symbol on a ring, probably owned by a Roman operating in or around Caesarea, made sense, given the ethnically and religiously heterogenous nature of the port in the third century, she said.
“This was a period when Christianity was just in its beginning, but definitely growing and developing, especially in mixed cities like Caesarea,” she told reporters, adding that the ring itself was small, implying that it might have belonged to a woman.
While Christianity was being practiced in “underground” forums at the time, the Roman empire was relatively tolerant of new forms of worship, including around Jesus, making it reasonable for a wealthy citizen of the empire to wear such a ring, she said.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year. The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role. Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in
For Neil Harbisson, a self-described “cyborg” artist living near Barcelona, Spain, color is quite literally music to his ears thanks to an antenna he designed to overcome color blindness. Well-known in Spain and with an international following that enabled him to meet the likes of Leonardo di Caprio and Tom Cruise, Harbisson is now testing out a new device designed to feel physically the passing of time. Where once the term cyborg conjured up images of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, technology today is expanding human capacities through prostheses and implants. Born in Northern Ireland with achromatopsia, a rare condition meaning he can only see
‘PROTECTING CIVILIANS’: The appeal comes after the militants decried arrests made by the military during an agreed-upon check on a town in a rebel-held area Myanmar’s oldest rebel force wants international help to establish a “no-fly zone” near the Thai border, after saying that there was a danger of clashes with the Burmese army resulting in civilians being targeted by airstrikes. There has been an escalation in fighting between the army and the Karen National Union (KNU), prompting thousands of people to seek refuge in Thailand. About 3,400 people have taken shelter in Thailand in the past few days, Thai authorities have said, adding that thousands more are stranded on the Burmese side of the border, waiting to cross. In a statement released this week, the KNU warned