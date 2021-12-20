UK Brexit negotiator David Frost quits

ADDING TO ‘CHAOS’: In his resignation letter, Frost told the prime minister he had ‘concerns about the current direction of travel’ relating to COVID-19 rules and tax hikes

AFP, LONDON





David Frost on Saturday resigned from his post as British chief negotiator of Task Force Europe with immediate effect, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new COVID-19 curbs and by-election humiliation.

Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post next month.

“It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect,” he said in the letter, published by Johnson’s Downing Street office.

Then-British chief negotiator of Task Force Europe David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London on Feb. 24. Photo: Reuters

Frost told Johnson he had “concerns about the current direction of travel” regarding COVID-19 regulations and tax increases.

Johnson responded, saying that he was “very sorry” to receive the resignation, “given everything you have achieved and contributed to this government.”

The Mail on Sunday earlier reported that Frost had handed in his resignation a week ago, but had been persuaded to stay on until the New Year.

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his lawmakers in a parliamentary vote over COVID-19 measures and the stunning loss of a by-election that saw his party lose its 23,000 majority.

That was partly blamed on a slew of reports that his staff and aides had held parties last Christmas, despite virus restrictions in place at the time.

The by-election loss for Johnson’s Conservative Party intensified speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently came second in a poll of most popular ministers held by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by Conservatives who could end up deciding Johnson’s replacement.

Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner said the resignation demonstrated “a government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks.”

“@BorisJohnson isn’t up to the job. We deserve better than this buffoonery,” she wrote on Twitter.

British lawmaker Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative, said that Johnson was “running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government.”

“Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative backbenchers have made it clear, but most importantly so did the people of North Shropshire,” he wrote on Twitter.

Arlene Foster, who stepped down as Northern Ireland’s first minister because of post-Brexit trading arrangements, said it had huge implications.

“The resignation of Lord Frost from the Cabinet is a big moment for the Government but enormous for those of us who believed he would deliver for [Northern Ireland],” she wrote on Twitter.

Frost told Johnson in his resignation letter: “I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy.”

“We also need to learn to live with Covid and I know that is your instinct too,” he said.

“You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again. Sadly it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too... I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere,” he added.